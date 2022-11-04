Here's Why Malaika Arora Is The Queen Of Fashion

The fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora has a stunning sense of style. She is considered to be a major influencer in the world of glitz and glam. She is one such diva, who never hesitates, and is always up for experimenting with her look. Time and again she has set the internet on fire with her gorgeous outfits. This time too, Malaika raised the temperatures as she uploaded a few photos from her recent shoot in a sizzling designer blazer dress.

Not the one to disappoint, Malaika had her fans going gaga as she decked up in a Shantanu and Nikhil couture. In the photos, the glam queen can be seen wearing an ivory-beige-coloured blazer dress. The pastel mini dress features structures of roses all over and intricate embroidery. The full-sleeve blazer dress has a plunging neckline and is adorned with tassels on the borders, a curved hemline and a slit in the front. Bringing attention to the waist is a matching ivory-coloured ribbon with fringe detailing at the end. To amp up her look, she added sheer black stockings, heeled boots and a Kundan choker with gemstones to complete the outfit.

For her makeup, she opted for smokey eyes, mascara, eyebrows on fleek, blushed cheeks, luminizer, nude pink lip colour and a sleek ponytail. She captioned her photo with, “Fierce n Fabulous." You can sport this look for a cocktail party or a birthday bash of a friend.

Check out her outfit here:

Previously, the actress had stunned her fans as she added drama to her completely casual day outfit. She added an elaborate headgear featuring a wide black headband detailed with black feathers. Apart from her sense of fashion, it was her caption that made the social media post unique. “Casually going bout my day," she wrote.

Malaika rocked a gorgeous black saree with a dramatic pallu. The sheer embellished lacey- saree had intricate embroidery designs throughout which added a whole new dimension to the six-yards. She paired it with a full-sleeved black blouse with sheer details and added a belt at the waist to break her monotonous look. You can rock this look for a wedding reception, or a festive occasion.

For the glam, she opted for subtle makeup, bright eyes and muted lip colour. And she accessorized her looks with a square-shaped earring adorned with red stones.

Which one is your favourite?

