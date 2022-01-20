Here's Why Poor Gut Health Can Lead To Diabetes

In order to keep your gut health intact, nutritionists advise including food items like fruits, vegetables, beans, millets, more probiotics in the form of buttermilk or curds in the diet.

Good gut health is a must for people, as it helps to keep diabetes, which is one of the fastest-growing diseases, at bay. It is rapidly rising due to several factors including the modern lifestyle, family history of stress and more. It is suggested that people must avoid a diet high in carbs and fats in order to reduce the risk of metabolic disorders. PCOS and Gut Health Nutritionist Avantii Deshpaande told Hindustan Times that Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder, while type 2 diabetes has been linked to lifestyle, genetics, and environmental conditions. The expert stated that even though several types of research on the matter are underway, it is evident that there is a connection between gut health and diabetes.

According to Ms Deshpaande, eating a diet high in fibre and probiotics can assist in keeping the gut health in top shape, while consuming more carbohydrates and fats does the opposite. The latter leads to the formation of bacteria causing toxin accumulation in the body and increasing bad cholesterol, which can cause obesity and increase the chances to get diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is often due to intake of high calories foods in the diet, higher carbohydrates and fats in the diet can lead to it. The nutritionist suggested that it also alters the microbiome, meaning it decreases the number of beneficial bacteria and increases the number of bacteria which in turn increases the toxins accumulated in the body. Ms Deshpaande shared that these accumulated toxins increase the levels of triglycerides, LDL which are bad cholesterol. Further, they also reduce the good HDL cholesterol. Hence, this ends up becoming the root cause of obesity which in turn can lead to insulin resistance.

In order to keep your gut health intact, the nutritionist advised to focus on a diet - high in fibre, and to do so one must consume food items like fruits, vegetables, beans, millets and also include more probiotics in the form of buttermilk or curds. 1 tsp of ghee in the diet every day will also improve the gut health. She also advised that people should consume protein and good fats in the diet and reduce the consumption of carbs.

