Here's Why The Intensity Of Cold And Cough Is Frequent In Winter

As the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, people become more prone to falling sick during the winter. The chances of catching a cold and flu also increase. Following a sedentary lifestyle, remaining inside our homes for longer durations or weak immunity are several factors making the winter season a hotbed for the cold virus. The drop in temperature significantly reduces the innate immune response in the nose, decreasing the strength and quantity of extracellular vesicles (that swarm the viruses). This makes the virus stick to the nose and then infect the nasal cells, where they get multiplied and cause the infection.

Extracellular Vesicles are nothing but tiny membrane-bound particles that carry DNA, RNA and proteins which are released by the cells to trigger an antiviral response. EVs can prevent viruses from binding to uninfected cells but if they are weakened by cold temperatures, the virus stubbornly gets stuck to the mucosa. In that case, the nose or nasal cavity becomes a gateway for the virus, losing its immunity faster than any other organ of the body.

Common symptoms of cold and flu

Feeling feverish/chills, cough or sore throat, nose blocks, watering of eyes, runny or stuffy nose, body aches or headaches and fatigue or tiredness are some of the common symptoms.

How to protect yourself?

Mask up when going outdoors, and sanitize your hands. Inhale steam from time to time to decongest your airways. Build up your immunity with a healthy diet, rich in antioxidants, proteins and vitamins. Intake of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Do regular exercise to keep yourself fit and fine. Take a good sleep to heal your body and fight back viruses. Keep your body warm, wear woollen caps, gloves and scarves. Drinking enough water helps to flush out the toxins that accumulate in our bodies.

The viruses transmit faster in the winter because cold air carries less water vapour than hot air, making it drier. So, when we sneeze or cough the mist of particles from our nose and mouth remains in the air for a longer duration, and we are more likely to catch the cold virus.

When the temperature drops, we find ourselves spending more time inside. This leads to poor ventilation which means that germs remain in the air and couldn’t escape. Areas that are regularly touched by hands like doors and knobs, cupboard handles etc. are heaven for germs. Thus, the more time we spend indoors, the more we are exposed to them. Moreover, our immunity level goes down as we are less exposed to sunlight which causes a deficiency of vitamin D, making us more vulnerable to infections.

