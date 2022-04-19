Here's Why Wearing Bra May Not be Crucial for Breast Health, Explains Doctor

When it comes to women’s bodies and health, there are several myths that we often encounter. One of the myths surrounds the importance of bras and how they are “imperative" for breasts. However, wearing a bra is more of a personal choice than a health concern. The myth regarding bras was busted by Dr Tanaya who is known as Dr Cuterus on Instagram.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Tanaya addressed the myth that not wearing a bra may lead to sagging of breasts which is also known as ptosis. According to her, wearing or not wearing a bra does not have an impact on the health of breasts as it is more of a “fashion statement." She explains in an Instagram video that it is a personal choice, even though many people may feel that the undergarment can make their breasts and nipples appear firm and perky. However, she also clarified that for women with large breasts, wearing a bra might be supportive during exercises or jogging.

Dr Tanaya also clarified that one is free to choose if they want to wear a bra or not. “Not wearing a bra will not make your boobs droopy or saggy." She also clarified that wearing underwired bras and black bras will not give you cancer.

Speaking to Shape, Andrea Madrigrano, MD, breast surgeon and associate professor of surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago said that for women with bigger breasts, back pain can also be an issue. Hence, wearing a bra can help them with back pain, as well as posture issues. Madrigrano explained that large, heavy breasts can put excess strain on the muscles underneath the breasts, which, in turn, can cause chest, back, and shoulder pains. She added that in such cases wearing a bra can actually help alleviate some of those aches as well as help with posture. The support that a bra provides takes most of the weight of your breasts off your chest, back, and shoulders, which significantly minimises that strain.

