Here’s Why You Must Include Pistachio In Your Diet, Right Away

Pistachios or pista are seeds of the pistachio tree. They are usually green in colour and taste mildly sweet. Although they are called nuts in the culinary world, botanically speaking, pistachios are seeds.

Pista is tasty and rich in nutrients. These nuts are a good source of healthy fats, protein, fibre and antioxidants. It’s rich in nutrients and helps with weight loss, gut health, blood sugar control and heart health as well.

Here are a few reasons why you should include pistachios in your regular diet-

Full of nutrition

Pistas are rich in Vitamin B-6, which is important for the body. Vitamin B6 regulates blood sugar and helps with the formation of haemoglobin. They are also rich in potassium content. Apart from this, it also contains fibre, phosphorus, copper and manganese.

Aid weight loss

These seeds are energy dense and yet one of the most weight-loss-friendly foods.

Pistachios are rich in fibre and protein which makes you feel full and lowers your food cravings. According to a study titled- The relationship between pistachio (Pistacia vera L) intake and adiposity, regular consumption of the seeds may result in a decrease in the Body Mass Index (BMI).

Promote gut health

One of the major nutrient content in Pistachios is fibre. Fibres are usually digested by the good bacteria present in our gut, by fermenting and converting into fatty acids. This has several health benefits including a reduced risk of digestive issues and heart diseases.

Help in lowering Blood Sugar levels

Pistachios are known to have a low glycemic index, which means that these seeds do not cause blood sugar spikes. In fact, it can help promote healthy blood sugar levels. A 2014 study submitted to the National Library of Medicine, found that individuals with type-2 diabetes showed a reduction in fasting blood sugar by up to 9%. Hence, for long-term blood sugar management, add pistachios to your diet right away.

Versatility

Pistachios are extremely versatile and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. You can munch on it as a snack or a salad topping. You can top it on your favourite pizza to add crunch to your bites or you can use it as a garnish for your brownies, icecreams, shakes, and kheer.

