Here’s Why You Should Avoid Cooking These Food Items In Pressure Cooker

Sometimes cooking in a pressure cooker can be risky. Some food items when cooked in a pressure cooker can cause accidents. Pressure cooker is one of the most useful utensils for today’s fast paced life. It helps in cooking food in a short duration. However, they would not know that it can cause major accidents at times due to different reasons.

People using pressure cookers should make it a point to never cook certain food items in it to avoid accidents. Let’s have a look at these food items.

Milk products - It is advised to avoid cooking dairy products in a pressure cooker. Since milk gets heated up in a short span of time, food made of milk should not be cooked in a cooker.

Eggs- When eggs are cooked in a pressure cooker there are chances of a major accident. Boiling eggs needs a high temperature in general and this may lead to accidents if cooked in a pressure cooker.

Fruits and vegetables. Nothing is more nutritious than seasonal fruits and vegetables. These should not be cooked in a pressure cooker because it completely destroys the vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.

Fish - One should not cook a fish in a pressure cooker because if it is even a little over cooked its taste gets ruined. Also it takes very less time to cook a fish.

Apart from this one should check the pressure cooker after closing it. Also be careful before opening a pressure cooker. Wait for at least 15 minutes after turning the stove off and then open the lid. Avoid using very old pressure cookers as it increases the risk of accidents.

