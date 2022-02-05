Here's Why you Should Clean Belly Button Daily

Ever wondered what will happen if you don’t wash your belly button? No, right? Well, now, we have a doctor who has explained what can go wrong. On TikTok, he has revealed the bleak reality of that very scenario. Dr Karan Raj has shared everything about belly button cleanliness via a video on the social media app.

Dr Raj, an NHS surgeon, who often shares clips on social media to assist us to comprehend the internal dynamics of our bodies, informed his followers that if we don’t clean the navel, the dirt that accumulates in there gradually transforms into a stone inside the belly. Dr Raj has dubbed it ‘Grim Jewels,’ which translates as “abominable jewel."

“All body openings can accumulate perspiration, dead skin cells, oils, clothes fabric, germs, even forbidden cheese," he explained in the video, which has received over 300k views. Further, he said, when the dirt is not removed for an extended period of time, it gathers in one area and solidifies. It’s known as a belly button stone. It exists in a range of tones, the most common of which is black, but it can also be brown in some cases. Omphaloiths is the scientific term for it. These are naval stones that contain both sebum and keratin.

Following the NHS doctor’s revelation, some users stated that they will be particular about the sanitation of their belly button from now on.

To keep, dead skin cells, oils, and other muck, from accumulating inside your navel, keep the region clean with warm mild soap and warm water. Carefully clean inside and outside the belly button with a moist cloth, then wash with clean water and pat dry with a napkin. For those who have belly button piercings, extra precautions should be taken to avoid infection.

