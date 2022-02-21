Here’s Why You Should Regularly Consume Saffron

Consuming saffron is highly beneficial to one’s health. The spice is often consumed with milk and is dark red in colour. When dissolved in water or milk, the colour of the Saffron changes to dark yellow.

It has a bitter, pungent flavour and a strong aroma. As per Ayurveda, Saffron is considered to remove the Vata, Kapha and Pitta dosha. It is one of the most expensive spices, which is produced in Kashmir.

Saffron not only enhances the flavour of food but also helps to alleviate a variety of health issues.

>Improves level of Testosterone

Consuming it on a regular basis eliminates physical weakness in men and also balances the hormones. Saffron also helps in lowering the risk of erectile dysfunction in men.

Saffron is rich in vitamin C and selenium, both of which help in improving the quality of sperm. The spice has been known to benefit in the problem of premature ejaculation as it increases the level of Testosterone in the body.

A lot of men witness the challenge of low testosterone levels owing to mental stress. Consuming saffron can help in this situation as it lowers stress. Saffron can also help men overcome the problem of nocturnal emission.

>Helps in easing menstrual pain

Saffron helps in improving sexual intimacy in women and also offers relief from period cramps and Premenstrual syndrome.

>Keeps your face glowing

Saffron is high in vitamins and antioxidants, both of which are good for your skin. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties aid in the prevention of acne. Saffron also helps in reducing blemishes on the face. You can create a saffron paste by soaking it in water and adding two spoons of turmeric to the solution. Apply this paste on the face on a regular basis for healthy, glowing skin.

