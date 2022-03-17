Here’s Your Quick Travel Guide to India’s Mini Bombay, Indore

Indore is a city with a distinct combination of beautiful history and a lively lifestyle. The city emanates a warm, cosmopolitan feel that is just enticing, sprinkled with ancient buildings, magnificent temples, lively bazaars, gourmet delights, and friendly folks.

Many have referred to Indore as “Mini Mumbai" for a long time, and good reasons. Besides being Madhya Pradesh’s business hub, there are other remarkable parallels between the two towns, such as Maratha culture and comparable economic activity.

So, if you’re planning a trip to India’s “cleanest city," here’s a little tour guide to get you started.

Rajwada

The majestic Rajwada Palace was erected some two centuries ago by the emperors of the Holkar Dynasty. It is a seven-story structure that exudes majesty and architectural skill. This mansion is a marvel to behold, complete with beautiful gardens and fountains.

Janapav Hill

Janapav Hill, the Malwa Plateau’s second highest peak, is a nature lover’s paradise. A picturesque journey will lead you to this delightful spot with a breathtaking view of the surroundings. If you enjoy trekking, you will enjoy exploring the green paths that lead to this site.

Sarafa Bazar

Whether you’re a foodie or not, experiencing lip-smacking local dishes should be on your checklist to do in Indore. And Sarafa Bazar is where you may spoil yourself with a range of things, each of which gives you a taste of Indore’s genuine tastes. In the day, it’s a jewellery market, but by night, it’s a lively food market.

Pipliyapala Regional Park

The Pipliyapala Regional Park, also known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Park, is spread across an area of 80 acres and features a large lake as well as a multitude of activities that will appeal to both adults and children.

Chokhi Dhani

Chokhi Dhani is a village-themed resort that is regarded as one of the primary tourist sites in Indore. You may have a fantastic time here with your family and friends by eating real Rajasthani cuisine, riding camels, and witnessing folk art performances.

