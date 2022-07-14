Hibiscus Can Do Wonders To Your Hair, Know How

The quality of your hair can either enhance your beauty or can take it a level down. Hair plays an important role in completing the overall look. If you have beautiful and healthy hair, you can slay any look. However, if your hair is dry, fizzy and have other issues, no matter what you do they will make a bad impression. Not just this, healthy hair is easy to manage and boosts your confidence. If you have dandruff, you will be thinking about the flakes falling on the clothes all the time.

In our hectic schedules, it becomes difficult to take out time to visit salon and take the hair care treatments. So, to solve this issue, we are here with an interesting home remedy which can do wonders to your hair. It is the hibiscus plant. Yes, you read that right! Hibiscus flower and its leaves are considered as a great medicine for hair in Ayurveda. They not only help in making your hair look shiny and smooth but also helps in getting rid of various hair problems.

Advertisement

Hair growth

Hibiscus flowers are rich in amino acids which helps in providing essential nutrients to our hair which rejuvenates the roots. Regular use of hibiscus flower extract is also great to treat dull and dry hair.

Prevents dandruff

Due to dust, hard water and pollution, many people face the problem of dandruff which makes their scalp itchy and dry. In such a situation, the oil of hibiscus flowers reduces the problem of dandruff while repairing the hair scalp.

Advertisement

Prevents grey hair

Premature hair greying is a common issue faced by many people. Hibiscus flowers are known to be the natural dye. As they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and melanin, they help in keeping your hair look naturally black and prevents white hair.

Fights hair loss

Whether it is a woman or a man, in today’s time the problem of hair loss and baldness is continuously increasing in people of all ages. If you are also going through the same problem, then try using hair mask made of Hibiscus flower and leaves. You will notice new hair growing from roots with its regular use.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.