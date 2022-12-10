Hibiscus Tea: Should Pregnant Women Drink This Herbal Tea?

Pregnancy comes with lots of wonderful experiences and difficult days. Along with staying on top of their toes about their baby’s health, mothers need to always ensure whatever they eat is safe for their bodies. Alcohol, raw tuna, cigarettes and some other popular items are known by everyone to be avoided when pregnant. But when it comes to tea and coffee, things get a little more complicated. Therefore, it is necessary to know the limitations of your diet properly. Let us dig deeper and know if hibiscus tea is good for pregnant women or if there are more disadvantages to it.

The hibiscus plant is found mostly in tropical climates and has a wide range of uses beyond tea. Various parts of the flower are used to make rope, paper, and medicines. Hibiscus tea is known to be rich in antioxidants that help reduce blood pressure, promote weight loss and fight bacteria.

While hibiscus tea is great for people in general, it is recommended to avoid herbal tea during pregnancy and lactation. A study from 2016 found that when given to pregnant rats, hibiscus tea delayed the offspring’s puberty and also increased the risk of obesity and an elevated body mass index (BMI). While the study was conducted on mice, there is no safe way to test the effects of hibiscus tea on a pregnant woman.

Hibiscus tea also promotes the onset of menstruation, according to 2019 research. Known as the emmenagogue effect, the tea extracts can encourage blood flow to the uterus to help stimulate menstruation. This means that there might be potential side effects such as cramping, bleeding, early labour and even miscarriage. However, nothing conclusive has yet been claimed and further research is required in the area. While a lot more research is required in the field, it is best if pregnant women avoid hibiscus tea in their diet as the potential risks are too big to ignore.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

