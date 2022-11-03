High Cholesterol Levels May Have Devastating Effects On Your Nervous System

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that the body requires to make hormones, Vitamin D and other substances that help in digestion. However, problems crop up when the amount of cholesterol becomes too much in the blood. High levels of cholesterol are often dubbed as silent killers, as it has a lack of symptoms. It is widely known that severe cholesterol can cause a range of serious problems, like cardiovascular disease, coronary artery problems and other devastating consequences. Apart from complications related to the heart, high cholesterol has disastrous effects on the nervous system of the body as well.

According to Heallthline.com, excess cholesterol in the brain can lead to the damage of arteries which eventually causes strokes — which is a disruption of blood flow that harms parts of the brain. It also leads to loss of memory, movement, and difficulty with swallowing, speech and other functions as well.

High blood cholesterol can also increase the formation of beta-amyloid plaques. These plaques are formed when protein pieces called beta-amyloid join together. Beta-amyloid comes from a larger protein, found in the fatty membrane surrounding nerve cells. Beta-amyloid is chemically sticky and slowly builds up into plaques. Apart from plaques, the more damaging form of Beta-amyloid can be when it forms groups of few pieces which eventually cause inflammation in cells.

In this process, Beta-amyloid also disables some of the disabled cells. These plaques spread through the cortex as Alzheimer’s disease progresses. Those who suffer from this disease will have problems with memory, work and social life as well. They will also face difficulty in expressing their thoughts and troubles in recognizing family members as well.

Considering these serious complications in the nervous system due to high cholesterol levels, it is necessary to introduce some necessary lifestyle changes.

Check your diet: Patients suffering from high cholesterol levels should strictly abstain from consuming food items rich in saturated fats.

Quit smoking: Quitting smoking will improve the high-density lipoprotein, also called good cholesterol.

Lose weight: Shedding extra weight can also be one of the steps to cut down on cholesterol levels.

