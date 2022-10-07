High Levels Of Uric Acid: Know How Does It Impact Your Health

Uric acid is formed when the body breaks down chemicals called purines. Most uric acid dissolves in the blood which passes through the kidneys and is eliminated from the body in the form of urine. However, did you know food items and drinks that are high in purines increase the level of uric acid in your body?

Food items including seafood, red meat, and organ meats like liver, heart, and brain, along with drinks with high fructose corn syrup, as well as alcohol, are all responsible for increased levels of uric acid in the body. Read on to find out the ill effects of uric acid on one’s health.

Experts suggest that people who have high levels of uric acid in their bodies are prone to hyperuricemia. This condition causes the formation of uric acid crystals, which settle in the joints. Later, these crystals give rise to gout. It is a form of arthritis that can be very painful.

Apart from joints, crystals of uric acid can also settle in the kidneys and can lead to kidney stones. If left untreated, this can lead to permanent bone, joint, and tissue damage, as well as kidney diseases and heart diseases. What is more serious is that researchers have also found a link between type 2 diabetes and high uric acid in some cases.

How to treat high levels of uric acid?

If the patient is experiencing a gout attack, medication prescribed by the doctor can be used to reduce inflammation, pain and swelling. Avoid consuming alcohol and soft drinks and drink plenty of water. It is advised to drink around 64 ounces of water daily for better results.

However, for kidney stones, a proper examination is needed. This will indicate the size of the stone. Only after proper rounds of examinations, doctors are in a position to prescribe the medication or advice to go for surgery, if needed.

There are some lifestyle changes that patients should adopt to prevent high levels of uric acid in the body. You must also focus on losing weight, exercising regularly and eating healthy to stay fit and keep the aforementioned health conditions at bay.

