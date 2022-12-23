High Salt Consumption Leads To High Blood Pressure And Unhealthy Heart? What We Know

Salt is one of the most consumed condiments across the globe, used to enhance the taste of almost every dish. Although it works wonders in adding flavour to any recipe, making for a treat to your taste buds, excessive consumption of salt can affect your well-being in more ways than one. Over the years, a lot of studies have proven that high salt consumption can be detrimental to one’s overall health, especially the heart.

According to the World Health Organisation, nearly 1.28 billion people around the world suffer from high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. And among the many reasons for elevated blood pressure levels is the excessive intake of salt. Experts suggest that high salt consumption acts like poison for one’s body. In addition to high BP, consuming a lot of salt regularly can also lead to several heart-related conditions. But how much salt is too much salt?

The WHO suggests that an adult person should consume less than 5 grams of salt in a day. In adults, salt intake of fewer than 5 grams can help reduce blood pressure and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke and coronary heart attack. However, based on WHO’s analysis, most people end up consuming 9 to 12 grams of salt daily.

Excessive salt consumption can prove to be even more dangerous for those already suffering from heart-related diseases. And the World Health Organization also claims, “An estimated 2.5 million deaths could be prevented each year if global salt consumption were reduced to the recommended level." When you consume more than 5 grams of salt in a day, your kidneys need enough water to digest it. And if you fail to do so, then it may increase your risk of falling prey to hypertension and heart conditions.

