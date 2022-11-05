Higher Levels Of Pollution Are Linked To Fertility Issues Males; Dealing With A Low Sperm Count

With increasing environmental pollution in Delhi-NCR, male infertility is slowly becoming an epidemic. One in three men suffer from infertility. The male population in cities with fertility problems is 15% higher than the female population. It arises from inhaling polluted air that in turn results in sperm denatures, leaving the number of sperm significantly lower than desired for conception. “Such low numbers, low mobility and low concentration lead to the sperm not entering the fallopian tubes and, despite countless attempts, the partner does not become pregnant. Loss of interest in sexual intercourse is one of the first symptoms that indicate the onset of male infertility," says Dr Gunjan Gupta Govil, IVF Expert, Founder & Chairman, Gunjan IVF World Group.

The process of endocrine disruptor activity (hormonal imbalance) lowers sperm production. Copper, zinc, lead, and other elements that have estrogenic and antiandrogenic qualities as well as the ability to produce testosterone when inhaled in the air we breathe have an impact on sperm formation.

“Low testosterone levels affect your sex life and decrease your desire for sexual activity. Even in fertile men, increased levels of ozone, sulphur dioxide, and particulate matter in diesel exhaust and air can have an indirect negative impact on sperm quality due to chemical interactions that raise the concentration of free radicals in the blood," adds Dr Govil.

How to deal with low sperm count?

Though exposure to pollution cannot entirely be prevented, certain dietary restrictions and lifestyle changes can help maintain an acceptable level of sperm count for conceiving. Dr Govil feels to maintain sperm quality, quantity, concentration, certain changes can be undertaken.

Boost your consumption of antioxidants. This group of nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, is known to support sperm health. Increased antioxidant consumption is linked to better sperm quality.

Healthy sperm are a result of a diet, high in antioxidants, which includes foods like blueberries, pomegranates, pumpkin seeds, melons, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, and salmon.

Prior to IVF, vitamin E and selenium aid to increase sperm motility by preventing oxidative damage to the RBC.

Drink a lot of water since it will help your body get rid of waste products. Semen is made of water, so consuming liquids can enhance the quality of both sperm and semen.

