Highlights From Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s Dreamy Wedding That You Can Note Down As Tips

Famous fashion designer duo Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s dreamy wedding is the talk of the town. Kunal and Arpita’s wedding was a star-studded event with the presence of celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal, among others.

The magnanimous affair broke many stereotypes and gave major wedding goals to others. The function took place at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace and insiders of Bollywood and the fashion designing industry like Antara Marwah and Shehla Khan posted about the details of the wedding to keep their fans updated.

The unique features of the much-celebrated event were:

Advertisement

The high-profile couple kept it a low-key affair

The well-known designers chose to keep the focus on love and merriment among friends and family and did not give major announcements to the media in order to prevent unnecessary coverage and attention.

An ivory theme was followed by everyone

Going with different colours apart from red at weddings is becoming a popular trend among young couples who take more creative liberty in their dressing style than their previous generations did. Not only did the couple carry off the colour well, but so did all the guests, and photos from the function prove that the decision to go with the colour was the right one. The heavily embellished lehenga-choli and complementing jewellery made the bride look no less than a princess. Kunal looked every bit royal in his cream-coloured sherwani with a matching turban and a doshala (shoulder mantle).

The bridal entry by Arpita

The highlight of the day was the funky entry by the bride where she was seen dancing her way to the stage and was welcomed by an equally enthusiastic Kunal. Arpita had covered her face with a translucent veil which he lifted when she reached the stage. The dress also had a long trail which gave an elegant look to the overall walk.

Advertisement

Kunal and Arpita dated for around a decade before marrying each other. The wedding took place on 28 August this year.

Top Showsha Video

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here