Hillary Clinton On Why She Ditched Skirts for Pantsuits: 'I Was Sitting on a Couch...'

Hillary Clinton’s love for pantsuits is not new. The former US Secretary of State is famous for carrying herself well in formal pantsuits that lend a professional touch to her look. But Clinton did not always opt for this type of attire and recently told the same with CBS News that she used to wear skirts to meetings and events before switching to pantsuits that allowed her a better sense of comfort. She has explained how things unfolded that led her to make the shift.

She told the news portal that during a state visit to Brazil in 1995, she had worn a cream-coloured skirt suit and added, “I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in. There were a bunch of them shooting up." She said that the photographers shot her from below, and while that made her uncomfortable, things didn’t stop. The photos were reportedly used for an ad by a Brazilian lingerie company, and that caused her a great deal of embarrassment.

Advertisement

She added, “All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down. I thought my legs were together, but the way it’s shot, it’s sort of suggestive."

Having had enough of photographers who would also go on to take photos from below while she used to climb stairs, she decided to ditch her skirts and wear pants so that she doesn’t feel uncomfortable anymore.

Talking about her experience with pantsuits, Clinton also mentioned in her memoir titled ‘What Happened’ that the formal piece of clothing makes her ‘feel professional and ready to go’.

Advertisement

She said that while it could look repetitive, as is the case with male politicians; going with pantsuits seemed like the only way to go about the situation so that people could focus on what she said instead of how she looked.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here