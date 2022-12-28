Hina Khan Adds Glitter To Instagram In Silver Sparkling Saree

Hina Khan never fails to mesmerize us with her stunning attire and looks. The actress is famous for her sartorial sense and for carrying stylish casual ensembles in the same serenity as she does with sensational ethnic attire. And her Instagram is filled with such graceful looks of her.

Recently, the actress dropped a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen wearing a gorgeous sparkling lehenga and giving must-try fashion goals for the forthcoming year.

Hina Khan picked the lehenga from the amusing collection of fashion designer Shehla Khan which is in the colour shade of silver. The actress looked absolutely pretty in the slip silver blouse featuring a plunging neckline and knot details at the back. She paired the blouse with a long and flowy silver skirt featuring the details of silver tulle and embroidery work in Resham threads.

To add more glam to her look, Hina Khan styled a silver satin dupatta, pinned on one shoulder with silver patchwork detailing. She further accessorized her look with a statement diamond necklace, along with a hairband. And to complete her look, she wore silver bangles.

Hina Khan, for this sensational look, was styled by fashion stylist Sunakshi Kansal Rathod. She styled Hina’s tresses open in wavy curls with a centre partition.

Hina Khan’s makeup was assisted by artist Sachin Salvi. With silver eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of pink lipstick, the actress looked breathtaking.

A few days back, Hina Khan dropped a slew of pictures of herself wearing another ethnic ensemble. She dressed up in a yellow chiffon saree featuring a pink and silver zari border and floral patterns in pastel green and silver. She paired the saree with a matching blouse with a halter neckline and backless details.

To accessorize her look, Hina Khan wore a statement silver neck choker, silver ear studs with emerald stone detail along with blue and yellow bangles. So, which of these two looks did you like the most?

