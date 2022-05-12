Hina Khan Gives a Glimpse of Her Intense Kickboxing Training Session, Watch Video

Actress Hina Khan recently gave fitness goals and workout inspiration to her thousands of fans and followers on social media. Hina shared a video of her training and practising hard during her kickboxing sessions. In the video, she can be seen wearing a black tank top which she paired with trousers. Her trainer is holding boxing pads which she is aiming to kick. Sharing the video of her training hard, she wrote, “Skill is hard to hone.. But if u keep enduring the difficulties you get closer.. #onedayatatime #beginner #kickboxing #KickMyWayToGlory #reelsinstagram #trendingreels #feelitreelit #ReelsWithHK."

Watch the video here:

Her fans were impressed with her hard work and took to the comment section to appreciate her. One fan wrote, “Fitness Queen 👸🏻," while another added, “Girl power🔥❤️."

Meanwhile, Hina Khan is returning to Cannes Film Festival after making her impressive debut at the French Riviera in 2019 when she attended the gala to unveil the poster of her film, ‘Lines’. The popular television actress will be attending the 75th edition of the gala for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. Hina has already started prepping for her red carpet look and will be headed to France soon.

“Hina and her whole film’s team are extremely excited to launch the poster of their film at the Cannes Film Festival. Just like the last time, Hina will make sure that her fashion game is on point and has already begun work on that front," a source told Pinkvilla. Country of Blind is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

In 2020, Hina had remembered her debut appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019, through a special video titled ‘A Year to Cannes’. She shared a glimpse of her time at the gala. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the web series Seven One.

