Hina Khan's Diet Revealed; Here's What She Consumes Everyday

Hina Khan is one of the popular television actresses who has had a spectacular performing career. From daily soap opera lead to ruling the OTT platform, her career graph has been on a rise. She is also quite active on social media and often gives her fans a sneak peek into her lifestyle. All thanks to her frequent fitness updates on social media, we know what keeps her fit. Today, the actress gave her fans another healthy tip.

In her latest Instagram stories, Hina Khan spoke about Brazil nuts. She is seen holding a piece of nut in her palm as she goes on to explain how beneficial it is for us. She said that the thyroid gland has the highest concentration of selenium in the body and that a deficiency in selenium leads to thyroid disorders. Brazil nuts are a great source of magnesium, copper, and selenium. Therefore, it ought to be a part of everyone’s diet.

Hina Khan revealed she consumes one nut per day because “it has many health benefits." However, she added that since everybody’s metabolism reacts differently to a particular food item, it is best to consult one’s general physician or dietician before including this nut in our daily routine.

Brazil nuts are tree nuts that are predominantly found in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and Bolivia. Typically, raw or blanched, their buttery-smooth texture and nutty flavour are very popular. As mentioned by Hina Khan, these nuts are one of the most concentrated dietary sources of the mineral selenium, high in energy and nutrition. These nuts are also rich in various other minerals such as copper, magnesium, zinc, iron, phosphorus and calcium.

Brazil nuts help increase immunity by fortifying the body’s defences against infections. In addition, Brazil nuts keep an eye on your general health and beauty due to their abundance of vitamins and minerals. It also helps in reducing inflammation.

Additionally, Brazil nuts help in weight loss as well. They are rich in fibre, which makes you feel full. It provides you with the nutrition you need and helps you avoid overeating.

