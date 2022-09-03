History And Health Benefits of Lobia Will Amaze You

Weakness of the digestive system and the problem of blood pressure, both of these have become common nowadays. There is no better food than Lobia for controlling them through diet. Lobia, also known as cowpeas or black eyed beans, contains vitamins and minerals that are extremely healthy for the body. Cowpeas also help in preventing weight gain. The crop originating from Africa is now being eaten all over the world.

Lobia is a type of legume-derived pulse or pea that is high in nutrients. It has been used as food in India for thousands of years, but in many countries, it was also used as animal feed initially. Later, those countries saw the properties of its pod and included it in their food. In western countries where non-veg foods are eaten a lot, boiled cowpea is also eaten with fried or grilled non-veg items. The reason is that it contains a sufficient amount of fibre, which helps in the digestion of non-veg food.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

It is believed that the cultivation of Lobia began 5000 years ago in Africa. It then spread over Latin America, Southeast Asia and the southern United States. It is thought that it was grown in India in the early phases, however, there is no proof of this.

Lobia finds mention in India’s ancient Ayurvedic text “Charaka Samhita," published in the seventh-eighth century BC.

According to modern science, 100 grams of cowpea includes 336 calories, 60.03 grams of carbohydrate, 23.52 grams of protein, 1.26 grams of total fat, 0 cholesterol and 10.6 grams of dietary fiber. Dieticians recommend Lobia as it’s rich in fibre and contains zero fat.

Advertisement

Lobia keeps the digestive system healthy and helps in controlling blood pressure. Regular eating of Lobia can also help in controlling blood sugar levels. Lobia also contains anti-inflammatory chemicals. It reduces appetite, keeps the digestive system healthy, and prevents obesity because it is high in carbohydrates.

Cowpea contains high levels of beta carotene, which the body turns into vitamin A naturally. The eyesight will improve and the skin will be healthier with regular intake of cowpeas.

Advertisement

However, there are a few disadvantages of eating Lobia in excess. It may cause bloating. Lobia could also be allergic to some people. So it’s advised to be taken in moderate amounts.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here