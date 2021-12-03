Hobby-Dates to Explori-dating: 5 Dating Trends that can be Expected in 2022

From the functioning of schools and colleges to our eating habits, a lot has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the dating pattern has also changed in the last year and a half. Before the pandemic, the couples could meet up and had a more flexible approach to the way they date. However, due to the pandemic, the interactions moved online. Now, with the return of pre-pandemic behaviour, dating patterns are likely to welcome a new shift.

Dating app Bumble recently shared some dating trends that are expected in 2022:

Resetters

According to Bumble, the pandemic has brought a lot of changes for daters. The report stated that almost 71 per cent of people on the app are all set to hit the reset button on their dating pattern in the new year. For 75 per cent, the pandemic has brought a change in the traits they look for in a partner. People are now looking for someone who is more emotionally available.

Explori-dating

The pandemic has made roughly 48 per cent of people on the app question their ‘type’. More than half of daters (55 per cent) described their approach to dating as exploratory.

Hobby dates

From singing, dancing to starting a business — 75 per cent of Indian daters have developed new hobbies and skills. These hobbies have also become a part of their dating lives, as around 52 per cent of people on the app are planning their dates around their new interests. Hobby-dates are an easy and convenient way to get back into dating post-lockdown.

Consciously single

As per the report, 2022 is going to be all about finding that ‘someone, not just ‘anyone’. The pandemic made around 62 per cent of people realise that it’s okay to be alone. Therefore, people are consciously making the decision to be single, with 54 per cent being mindful and intentional in how and when they date.

Power PDA

Post-pandemic, vaccination rates are likely to increase, hence, PDA would be back and it looks like it’s not just the celebrities that are into it. Almost 73 per cent of single Indians on Bumble admitted that they are more open to public displays of affection post-pandemic.

