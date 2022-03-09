Holashtak 2022: Date, Timing And Why This 8-day Period is Considered Inauspicious

Every year, an 8-day period known as Holashtak is observed prior to Holi. It begins on the Ashtami tithi of the Shukla paksh of Phalguna month and lasts till Purnima, or Holika Dahan. This year it begins on March 10, Thursday, and will end on March 17, 2022. This festival is mostly observed in North Indian states, including Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. As the day approaches, we are here to provide you with the shubh tithi and other important information.

In different parts of the country, Purnima is known as Holika Dahan. Some folks in Holashtak adorn a tree limb with colourful clothing. Everyone ties a piece of fabric together, which is then buried underground.

Holashtak will take place this year on March 10, Thursday, and will end on March 17, Thursday.

Tithi Timings for Holashtak 2022

The tithi will start on March 10 at 2:56 a.m.

Auspicious muhurta before Holashtak

Ravi Yoga is active from 06:38 a.m. until 08.31 a.m on March 9

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: the whole day on March 9

Vijay Muhurta: from 02:30 to 03:17 in the afternoon on March 9

Holashtak 2022: Significance

These 8 days preceding the Holi celebration are considered inauspicious, and no Mangal Karya or auspicious rites should be done during this time, according to Hindu Mythology. During this period, no auspicious work such as marriage, child naming, engagement, purchase of a new house, acquisition of a car, land worship, the launch of a new business, is performed.

In Hindu mythology, the Holashtak period is considered bad because it was during this time that Prahalada was tortured by his father Hiranyakashipu and his father’s sister Holika.

Furthermore, according to Hindu mythology, the time is commemorated because Lord Shiva burnt Kama Devta to ashes on this day. And he was resurrected after eight days of penance by Kama Devta’s wife Rati. As a result, the 8-day penance period is deemed inauspicious.

