Every year, from the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Phalgun month to Holika Dahan (Phalgun Purnima), Holashtak takes place. The eight days before Holi are called Holashtak. This period is considered inauspicious, hence once is advised to not indulge in any auspicious work during this time. According to Panchang, this year, Holashtak starts on February 27. The festival of Holi is celebrated on the next day of Holika Dahan and we can continue with the auspicious work.

Holashtak 2023 Duration

Tirupati astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava says that this year Holashtak is from February 27 to March 7. If we consider it based on dates, then 8 dates from Falgun Ashtami to Purnima are considered inauspicious. But based on English calendar dates, this year Holashtak is 9 day-long. No auspicious work is advised to be done in these 9 days.

Holashtak 2023 Timing

According to the Hindu calendar, Falgun Shukla Ashtami Tithi is from 12:58 AM on February 27 to 02:21 AM on February 28. Based on Udaya Tithi, Holashtak will start from Falgun Shukla Ashtami on February 27. Bhadra begins from 06:49 AM to 01:35 PM on this day.

The date and time of Falgun Purnima are from 04:17 PM on March 6 to 06:09 PM on March 7. According to the Udayatithi, Falgun Purnima will be on March 7; so Holashtak will end on Phalgun Purnima.

What not to do during Holashtak?

Marriage is completely prohibited during Holashtak.

At the time of Holashtak, do not perform vidai rituals for your daughter or daughter-in-law. This ritual should be done only after Holashtak.

Before the 8 days of Holi, no marriage proposals should be discussed, and engagement or wedding functions should not be organised.

Housewarming, mundan ceremonies or any auspicious rituals are not performed during Holashtak.

You should not start any new work during Holashtak.

What to do during Holashtak?

At this time, Rangbhari Ekadashi, Amalaki Ekadashi and Pradosh Vrat begin; so you can keep fast and worship during these days.

Worship Goddess Lakshmi and Chandrama on Falgun Purnima.

Get virtuous benefits by doing ganga snan (bath) and donating on Falgun Purnima.

Planets are fierce during Holashtak. So one should take care of themselves. You can chant the mantras during this time.

Why is Holashtak considered inauspicious?

The eight days before Holi — that is Falgun Shukla Ashtami, Navami, Dashami, Ekadashi, Dwadashi, Trayodashi, Chaturdashi and Purnima — are considered inauspicious because Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu was tortured for killing. The second reason is also believed that Kamadeva’s wife Rati had repented in these eight dates, when Kamadeva was burnt to ashes due to the anger of Lord Shiva.

