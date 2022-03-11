Holi 2022: 4 Proven Measures To Protect Your Eyes From Colours

With Holi just around the corner, everyone is planning a visit to their loved ones to celebrate the festival of colours. Many are also looking for measures to protect themselves from the harmful effect of colours and rightly so.

Colours may result in itching, irritation and infection in the eyes. Furthermore, synthetic colours can also result in the loss of eyesight. If you, too, are looking forward to a colourful Holi with your loved ones, these proven tips will help you keep your eyes safe.

Apply oil around the eyes

Applying oil around the eyes not only helps in quick cleaning of the colours but also protects your eyes. The oil sticks on the eyelids and prevents the oil from penetrating the eyes. You can use coconut or mustard oil.

Avoid cleaning your eyes with water

Many start cleaning their eyes with water to get rid of Holi colours. However, this results in further spreading the colour and causing discomfort. You can also use an eye cleaner drop to effectively clean the colours from your eyes.

Avoid rubbing the eyes

It is important to not rub your eyes in case of any contact with Holi colours. It may cause burning and itching. Clean your eyes gently with a cotton cloth and an eye cleaner drop. According to experts, using lubricating eye drops is an effective way to protect your eyes from the side effects of colours.

Ask your friend to be gentle during the celebration

We tend to run after seeing colours in the hands of our friends. That also increases the chances of getting colour in our eyes. It is, therefore, important to ask friends to be gentle and avoid your face while applying colours.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

