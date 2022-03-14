Holi 2022: 5 Food Items That Will Aid Your Digestive System This Festive Season

Apart from smearing colours and hurling balloons at each other, the festival of Holi also involves a lot of munching. With scrumptious gujias, chilled thandai and loads of other sweets and fried items, it is hard to celebrate the day without these lip-smacking treats.

Although one should enjoy occasions like Holi with great pomp and joy, a bit of self-restraint should be exercised while consuming high-calorie festive foods. Many of these food items are often fried and made of maida or refined wheat flour.

While having them in limited quantities won’t do much harm, over-consumption of these edibles can definitely take a toll on your digestive system. It can lead to multiple health issues like constipation, stomach ache, indigestion, bloating and gastric problems.

Advertisement

However, one should not let these issues ruin the joy of Holi. Instead of popping some medicines seeking relief, one can opt for certain household items that will be equally effective in getting rid of such digestive problems.

Below are some of the easily available food items that can work wonders for you in case of any digestive issues.

Apple cider vinegar

Off late, Apple cider vinegar has emerged as one of the most effective natural foods that can aid digestion. Being acidic, apple cider vinegar helps increase the levels of acid in the stomach, which is crucial for digestion. In addition, it is antimicrobial, which means it helps kill bacteria that cause bloating.

Ginger

Advertisement

Ginger has been long used as a home remedy for a range of digestive problems. This common ingredient is believed to be effective in facilitating the movement of food through the digestive tract. Having some ginger tea or dried ginger can help get relief from bloating, gas or cramping.

Curd

Curd is another food item that can prove to be immensely effective in dealing with digestive problems. It is loaded with probiotics or live microorganisms which are basically friendly bacteria. These bacteria ensure the proper functioning of the digestive system and keep issues such as bloating and constipation at bay.

Banana

Advertisement

If you are facing a problem related to bowel movements due to excessive intake of junk food, a banana is the easiest cure for it. It also helps in issues like diarrhoea and vomiting and experts advise consuming bananas in case of other stomach ailments as well.

Mint

Mint leaves are considered a great appetizer, enhancing digestion by stimulating digestive enzymes in the system. Moreover, mint oil also has antibacterial and antiseptic properties that provide relief from indigestion and stomach infections. In addition, Mint can also be consumed when a person is suffering from irritable bowel syndrome that can cause constipation, bloating and diarrhoea.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.