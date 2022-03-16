Holi 2022: 5 Oil-Free Snacks to Make the Festival of Colours Healthy and Fun

Holi is round the corner and everyone is excited to celebrate the festival. Festival season is all about bringing with it the mouth-watering delicacies. People spend hours in the kitchen to make different delicious snacks. Indeed, they are tasty and finger-licking good, but most of them might be fried, which might take a dig at your health. Also, they are time taking which will make you spend hours in the kitchen and might leave you behind from enjoying the festival by yourself.

So, to make your festival healthy and fun, we have come up with some easy to make healthy snack recipes. They will be cooked instantly and will keep your health in place.

Poha Tikki

Poha Tikki are just like potato cutlets. However, the healthy replacement for potatoes is Poha. You just have to soak the poha in water for a few minutes and then, squeeze the water with your hands. Now, add spices of your choice to it and finely chopped vegetables. Now, mix everything well and make small tikki out of it. Instead of frying them in oil, take a tawa and just brush a little oil on it. Now, place the tikkis on the hot tawa and let them become golden brown from both sides. Serve them with sauce or green chutney.

Bhel Puri

Take rice puff, finely chopped potato, onion, tomato, green chillies, coriander, or any other vegetable of your choice. To replace the papdi, you can take a whole wheat chapati and cook it until it becomes too crispy. Now, crush it just like you crush papdi in Bhel Puri. Add tamarind sauce, green chutney and a teaspoon of lemon juice to it. Your healthy Bhel Puri is ready.

Chana Chaat

Soak a cup of chickpeas overnight. Now, boil them till they become soft. Add finely chopped vegetables to it like cucumber, onion, tomato, coriander leaves, grated carrot, and so on. Now, add some salt, black pepper and chaat masala. Just squeeze a lemon and toss it. Your healthy chaat is ready.

Fruit Custard

Festivals are incomplete without sweet dish. You can go for this easy fruit custard recipe in which you can use hung curd instead of the heavy cream. Take a bowl full of curd and put it in a muslin cloth and wrap it tight. Now, hang it overnight so that curd leaves all the water and becomes creamy. Take out the curd in a bowl and add fruits like grapes, apples, pineapple, guava and so one. Add a little honey or jaggery powder to it to give it a sweet taste.

Avocado Toast

Avocado is a storehouse of nutrients. It might be a little costlier than other vegetables and fruits, however, a single avocado can make 6-7 sandwiches. For making the filling, choose an avocado which is soft, scoop it using a spoon. Now, take it in a bowl and beat it a little. Add a teaspoon of curd or mayonnaise to it. Now add finely chopped vegetables, salt, and pepper to it. Now, take a slice of bread and spread the mixture on it. Close it using another slice of bread. Now, on a non-stick pan, add a little butter. Place the sandwich and let it cook until golden brown. Flip on both sides. And your avocado toast is ready.

