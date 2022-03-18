Holi 2022: Awesome Traditional Foods That Prove the Festival of Colours Is also a Festival of Flavours!

HOLI 2022: With colours flying around the spring sky, Holi, the stunning festival of love and colours, is nearing and we can’t keep calm. Holi is undoubtedly the happiest festival that brings people closer and unites them with fun and enthusiasm. Most importantly, the spirit of this festival seems to feel incomplete without gorging on mouth-watering traditional foods.

Festivals of India are remarkably known for their wide variety of cuisine. Especially, what’s a celebration without delightful foods and cold beverages! There’s no exception in the case of Holi.

This year, keeping COVID-19 restrictions in mind, let’s celebrate a safe Holi by including these tasty and traditional foods:

Gujiya

The first thing that comes to our mind during Holi is none other than Gujiya. Deep-fried dumplings filled with khoya, this North-Indian sweet is a must-have food for this occasion.

Thandai

Thandai is the centre attraction of Holi. This wholesome beverage of cold milk served with almonds, saffron, and spice is the absolute refreshing drink for Holi. In some places, bhang is also mixed with Thandai.

Dahi Balle

Another famous food of Holi is Dahi Balle or Dahi Vada. This snack consists of soft dal balls that are dipped in chilled curd and served with garnished green chutney along with spices.

Malpua

A mix of sweet and crispy, malpua is an auspicious dish eaten widely during Holi. Indulge yourself in this pancake-style dessert, made with flour, khoya, semolina and cardamom, dipped with sugar syrup.

Namak para/Shakar para

Namak para and Shakar para are two sides of a coin. In other words, these are sour and sweet versions of the same dish. These deep-fried crunchy snacks are an integral part of the Holi festival.

Ladoo

Ladoo plays a significant role in Holi. This ball-shaped Indian sweet has lots of variations like- began, motichoor, boondi, and til.

