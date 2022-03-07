Holi 2022: Binge on These Healthy Snacks on This Festival of Colour

Holi is a festival of colours that is celebrated across the country with great joy. The festival of Holi also marks the transition period from spring to summer season. The festival is eagerly awaited by all not only for the plethora of colours that we enjoy, but also for the delectable delicacies that are unique to this occasion.

No party is complete without wonderful food and beverages, especially in India. To pamper their loved ones on this festive day, people cook a variety of delicacies such as gujiya, malpua, dahi bhalle and many other dishes.

Holi also signifies the weather transitioning from one to another, and with that come a lot of health concerns. So, as you play around with that vibrant gulal, try these classic dishes, but with a healthy twist to keep your spirit of Holi high.

Baked Gujiya

On this auspicious day, the traditional Holi dessert is essential. This dish will recall your childhood Holi moments, with tasty stuffing and a crispy outer layer. Gujiyas are traditionally deep fried in desi ghee or refined oil, but bake this dessert for a healthier alternative. It is one meal that you must create and enjoy with your friends and family members.

Thandai with dry fruits

Thandai will undoubtedly come to mind when you think about Holi. With so many recipes for this delectable beverage to choose from, you’re sure to find one that meets your tastes. Thandai prepared from dried fruits and milk is not only nutritious, but it also helps to chill the body. Thandai also boosts immunity and provides the body with vitality.

Dry Fruits Namkeen

It is no secret that dry fruits are healthy. Rather than serving unhealthy snacks during Holi, create namkeen out of dried fruits and serve it to your friends. Roast cashews, almonds and melon seeds in half a teaspoon of ghee, then season with salt and pepper. Your nutritious namkeen is ready.

Use jiggery

When preparing Holi sweets, jaggery can be substituted for sugar. While jaggery aids digestion, it also strengthens the immune system. On Holi, you may also create jaggery jalebi, jaggery sheera or jaggery kheer. This is a smart and nutritious option that will also satisfy your sweet tooth.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

