Holi 2022: Bollywood Celeb-inspired White Outfits to Flaunt on Festival of Colours This Year

HOLI 2022: Holi will be celebrated on March 18 this year. Bollywood celebrities and their movies have inspired us to celebrate Holi always in style, by putting our best foot forward. As kids, most of us wore old clothes to celebrate Holi, but gone are days when Holi was celebrated in old clothes. These days, it’s all about celebrating the festival of vibrant colours in stylish all-white outfits.

From salwar-kameez to kurta pyajama, here are the top 5 Bollywood-inspired Holi outfits.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is often spotted in stylish all-white Indian attires. If you’re looking forward to celebrating Holi in an all-white traditional outfit, take cues from her. She accessorised her white chiffon outfit with earrings and bangles.

Sarees never go out of style and Janhvi Kapoor is one such celebrity to look up to when it comes to styling the latest sarees and carrying them with grace. We loved how she styled this chiffon saree with a sleeveless blouse. She opted for red lipstick and wore silver accessories to go with her outfit.

Apart from traditional outfits, you can also opt for western outfits on the occasion of Holi. And you can take cues from Shraddha’s white-shirt dress with a waist belt. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and opted for a simple makeup look.

If you want to go casual this Holi, opt for a simple whitet-shirt and white shorts. Varun Dhawan’s picture in a white tie n dye outfit is what you can take inspiration from. However, instead of the white sneakers, you can opt for slippers or black shoes.

Want to go all traditional this Holi? Take inspiration from Vicky Kaushal’s white kurta pyjama look, this Holi. The actor opted for a chikankari kurta and white cotton pyjamas, which are usually worn on Holi.

