Holi 2022: Here’s How to Rock Outfits Inspired by the Festival of Colours

Holi is just around the corner and unlike a lot of people who love the festival of colours there’s a section of individuals who prefer staying away from it. Fond of the festival and the positivity it brings with it but smearing colour on the face is not something you are up for?

So, let’s make a fashion statement where the colour of your ensembles emotes what you feel about Holi. We say skip white and let the flowing fabrics in myriad shades of the rainbow add festivity to your Holi celebrations. From contemporary printed saris, multi-hued pantsuits to multi-coloured nail art and Holi-themed pins, there’s something colourful for everyone this Holi.

Giving saris a contemporary feel this festive season, Navyasa by Liva has the perfect colourful drape for you to adorn for the Holi festival. The fresh palette comprising ethereal prints makes the six yards of sheer elegance a must have this festive season. Bringing a colourful soiree to the ensemble are fashion designers Abir and Nanki along with the design team of Liva. This Holi, explore the beauty of being free with fluid, flowy and natural-based fabrics.

While the country douses itself in many shades of the rainbow, so why not paint your nails to get into the Holi vibe? A mix n match fresh coats of Kay by Katrina’s shooting unicorn, firecracker or rose gold and complete the look with some fun doodles. Or if you want to get a li’l quirky you could also paint water balloons or the pichkari to blend in with the festivities.

Make a Splash!

Soak in the true essence and spark of Holi in Nautanky’s multi-coloured blazer in a natural crepe base and pair it with matching wide-legged pants. The formal tone and individualist pattern of the ensemble will make the festival of colours a memorable one.

Pin it Up!

A bucket full of colours to fill your Holi with bright thoughts and happiness! This beautiful colourful lapel pin is to make you remember that Holi is all about forgetting the dark spaces in your head and enjoying with buckets of colour and happiness. Created by Pin It Up, you can pick and choose from an array of Holi inspired pins including Pichkari and Rang Barse Holi Lapel pins.

It’s all about having fun and this Holi strut in style and make every colour count!

