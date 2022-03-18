Holi 2022: Here's How You Can Holi-Proof Your Smartphone and Gadgets

HOLI 2022: Holi is one of the messiest yet vibrant festivals of India, celebrated with liveliness. The past two years have been difficult for people since several celebrations were put on halts, but many organisations have begun to gear up for Holi 2022 events. As we all know, the festival of Holi is about vibrant colours, water, mud, and rain dance.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

While having the urge to enjoy to the fullest is understandable, it’s also important to keep our phones close in cases of emergencies. Moreover, having a camera to capture the best moments may seem important to you, but risking ruining gadgets can make you hesitant. But there’s no need to worry as we have some useful tips to keep mobile phones or other gadgets Holi-proof.

Advertisement

Waterproof bags or cases

Waterproof bags and cases are easily available in the market and very convenient to use. They’re reliable and can be used to keep your phones safe while enjoying a Holi party. These cases can either be kept in your pocket or hung around your neck, so you can glance at them once in a while. These cases come in all sizes and can fit any phone.

Balloons

Advertisement

Just like silicon covers, balloons can be used to protect your mobile phone while you enjoy Holi. To use a balloon as a cover, you need to inflate the balloon and put your phone in it. Slowly deflate the balloon and you’ll see your phone wrapped in a rubber skin once the air from the balloon is released.

Use an old phone

If you are someone who likes owning and using expensive phones and do not want to risk using them while playing Holi, use a spare phone. You must have a lot of options to choose from, for using an old spare phone. Do not use multiple devices and also make sure you do not use expensive earpods/earphones.

Cling wraps

Cling wraps are another option to protect your device during Holi. These wraps are usually found at home or can be bought from the market. They’re reliable and can protect your device from water as well as colour.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.