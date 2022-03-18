Holi 2022: How to Celebrate the Festival of Colours in Eco-friendly Way

HOLI 2022: Holi is one of the most beautiful festivals of India, blended with vibrant colours, love, joy and happiness. We celebrate this day in the name of victory of good over evil. This unique festival of spring is just around the corner. Needless to say, this celebration has a special kind of charm and essence and is incomplete without splashing each other with colours and Gulaal and gorging on delicious sweet, and Thandai.

But while we are involved in celebrating, we often don’t keep our environment in mind. According to experts, the use of toxic colours, wastage of massive amounts of water can cause irreversible damage to our environment. In view of this pandemic, we must protect ourselves as well as our environment. Therefore, it is never too late to be a little responsible and normally celebrate this festival of colours in an eco-friendly way.

Here are 5 ways to Celebrate an eco-friendly Holi:

Use of Homemade natural colours

Using synthetic and toxic colours often cause allergies to the skin. So, the best solution is to use homemade colours. You can easily make the natural colours with the help of turmeric, sandalwood and henna. Avoid using plastic bags and balloons

We all know the use of plastic bags and balloons cause environmental pollution. So, let’s be proactive and stop others from using it as well. Save water, celebrate a dry Holi

Though playing Holi with water seems fun, we may not even realise how tonnes of clear water is wasted for that reason. So, by celebrating a dry Holi you can avoid unnecessary damage to your environment. Burn eco-friendly waste for Holi Bonfire

Using scraps like cow-dung, coconut waste instead of wood for this tradition can be an ideal way to celebrate it in an environmentally friendly way. Celebrate with flowers

Playing Holi with flowers and flower petals is one of the simplest and most beautiful ways to welcome spring.

