Holi 2022: Places You Should Add To Your Bucket List To Celebrate The Festival Of Colours

HOLI 2022: Holi is a festival of vibrant colours, sweet dishes and refreshing Thandai. It is one of the most popular festivals in India that people look forward to celebrating with great enthusiasm. India is a diverse nation and that’s why, the festival holds importance in several regions of the country, although it’s celebrated across cities. Places like Himachal and Rajasthan invite guests and travellers from across the globe, to witness this festival and explore different customs. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, March 18. Here are a few places to add to your bucket list to spend your Holi weekend.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is one of the most popular destinations to celebrate Holi. There are several tour companies holding camps this Holi weekend where you can indulge in various activities and enjoy Holi amidst the mountains with your favourite bunch of friends. You’ll also enjoy rafting, bonfires by the banks of river Ganga with the scent of Gulaal and colours lingering in the air. Celebrating Holi in Rishikesh is a blend of traditional customs and exciting adventure.

Kasoul Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Kasoul Valley in Himachal Pradesh is another place to bring in Holi celebrations this year. A sunburn festival will be held at the location from 11 am onwards. Visitors and tourists can book tickets online and enjoy the festival with unlimited food and drinks.

The Divine Hills, Udaipur

If you and your girl gang are planning to celebrate Holi in Udaipur, Rajasthan, you must prefer going to The Divine Hills as they have free entry for girls. You can enjoy various activities like Mud Pool, Rain Shower and Colour Shower at the event. Moreover, the royal families of Rajasthan also arrange celebrations for the festival.

Pushkar, Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Fort in Pushkar holds a grand event in the fort itself. Covid had stalled events for two years but the authorities are all set to start the festivities this year. People from different regions of the world look forward to celebrating Holi in Pushkar, Rajasthan. If you haven’t authentically experienced Holi celebrations, Pushkar needs to be on your bucket list.

