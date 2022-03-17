Holi 2022: Steps to Ensure Your Elderlies Enjoy the Festival of Colour as Much as You

This year, Holi is undoubtedly a bigger affair than the last two years, and people are looking forward to the festival more than usual. This is because, in the last two years, the festival of colours was celebrated in the shadow of the COVI-19 pandemic and amid many restrictions and protocols. This year, with most believing that the worst is over, people are hoping to celebrate the festival with much pomp and grandeur. However, even so, the health of the elderly can not be risked or ignored.

Of course, the fun of any festival seems incomplete without the elders of the house. However, it is still needed to be kept in mind that the pandemic has not gone, and the coronavirus is still lurking in the corner. In such a situation, it becomes very important to take some special precautions to protect the elderly from COVID19 in the rush of Holi. Here are some tips for you.

Celebrate Holi at home

Although there is nothing like celebrating Holi outdoors with a group of friends, given the pandemic, it is advisable to celebrate Holi at home along with family members.

Maintain social distancing

Holi means applying colours to each other and following it with a hug. However, this year we celebrate Holi while maintaining distance from each other.

Give Virtual Holi a try

Following COVID-appropriate behaviour, you can try celebrating Holi on a video call with friends and extended family members.

It is necessary to be happy

Of course, it is necessary to take some precautions but sometimes too much restraint can make the elderly unhappy. Therefore, on the day of Holi, try to create a pleasant atmosphere at home so that elders can enjoy Holi to the fullest and do not feel that they are being held back.

