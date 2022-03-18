Holi 2022: Things to Remember While Celebrating the Festival of Colours Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

HOLI 2022: The festival of colours will be soon at your doorstep. This year it will be enjoyed across the country on March 18. This fun-loving Hindu festival comes once a year and everyone gets busy stocking colours, pichkaari and water balloons. Holi is a mass celebration where everyone comes in a group and celebrates the day by smearing colours on each other. But, since the arrival of the pandemic, we have not been able to celebrate Holi as before.

Furthermore, this year amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Odisha government has decided to ban public celebrations of Holi across the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Hence it is understood that while playing Holi, disobeying Covid-19 norms can be the cause of increased transmission of the virus. But that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate Holi. For that reason, you have to follow some preventive measures to keep yourself safe from coronavirus.

So, here are some tips to enjoy Holi safely even during the pandemic:

Wear A Mask, Be safe

During the celebration, it is necessary to keep your mouth covered by wearing a mask to avoid infection. This is the best solution to keep yourself safe. Secondly, wearing glasses while playing with colours will safeguard your eyes as well. Limit your gathering

It would be an act of intelligence to include only your family and close friends in the celebration. If you are playing in a group, then keep ample distance from them. Most importantly, try to avoid handshakes and hugging. Maintain hygiene properly

Hand sanitation is necessary during Holi. Don’t eat anything before washing your hands or taking a shower. Play an Eco-friendly Holi

This Holi, instead of using unhealthy, toxic colours, choose natural or homemade colours to protect your skin from unwanted allergies. Besides, by playing a dry Holi, you can avoid wastage of water and protect the environment.

Additionally, people in vulnerable age groups are recommended to keep themselves safe during this festival.

