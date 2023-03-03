Holi, the festival of colors, is one of the most vibrant and joyous celebrations in India. As friends and family come together to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, delicious food and drinks are an integral part of the festivities. While traditional drinks like thandai and lassi are always popular during Holi, adding a cocktail or two to the mix can make the celebration even more fun and memorable.

If you’re new to mixing cocktails, don’t worry! Creating delicious drinks is easier than you might think. With a few basic ingredients and some creativity, you can create cocktails that perfectly complement the colorful and lively spirit of Holi. Whether you prefer sweet, sour, or spicy flavors, there are plenty of cocktail recipes to choose from that will delight your taste buds and impress your guests. So get ready to raise a glass and toast to the joy and spirit of Holi! To make this celebration more fun and vibrant, we have Poonam Chandel, NeuWorldSpirits to introduce you to five delicious and festive cocktails you can make for your Holi celebration.

Thandai with a dash of Whisky

Thandai is a traditional Indian drink made with milk, nuts, and spices. The traditional Bhang Thandai is similar to this drink, except whisky is not included. This Thandai can be easily made by just adding these ingredients and making it a perfect blend to sip on this festive season.

Ingredients:

60ml of Downing Street Whisky

2 tbsp of Thandai syrup

30ml of milk

Some ground cinnamon and a few saffron strands.

Preparation:

To make a Thandai Martini, combine 60ml of Downing Street whiskey, 2 tbsp of Thandai syrup, and 30ml of milk in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon and a few saffron strands and enjoy.

Mango Lassi Margarita

Mango lassi is a popular Indian drink made with yogurt and mango and this can be paired and blended with tequila to make it more interesting. This mango lassi margarita recipe has a tangy, sweet, and refreshing flavour that makes it an ideal festive drink.

Ingredients:

60ml of tequila

165 gms of fresh mango

245 gms of plain yogurt

4 tbsp of lime juice

Preparation:

For a Mango Lassi Margarita, blend 165 gms of fresh mango, 245 gms of plain yogurt, 4 tbsp of lime juice, 60ml of tequila, mix it in a blender with ice. Rim the glasses with salt and garnish with a slice of fresh mango.

Masala Chai Old Fashioned

No one can disagree that chai brings a sense of happiness and satisfaction and is not just a drink but a state of joy. Chai has the power to turn the world upside down, including our mood. Masala chai is a spiced tea that’s popular in India, but it’s time to make it better this holi – day by adding a little spice to it with NeuWorld Spirits Royal Tribe Whisky that is made selected grains and blended with Scotch.

Ingredients:

60ml of Royal Tribe Whisky

1 tsp of sugar

2 dashes of orange bitters

1 tsp of water in a rocks glass

A splash of Masala chai syrup

Preparation:

To make a Masala Chai Old Fashioned, muddle 1 tsp of sugar with 2 dashes of orange bitters and 1 tsp of water in a rocks glass. Add 60ml of Royal Tribe Whisky and a splash of masala chai syrup (made by steeping chai tea with spices and sugar) and stir well. Garnish with an orange twist.

Rose Petal Sangria

Roses are a common flower used in Indian festivals, and they make for a fragrant and romantic cocktail ingredient. Rose petal sangria is a refreshing drink with a vibrant floral flavour making it a lovely way to celebrate the festival of Holi.

Ingredients:

1 bottle of red wine

1/2 cup of rose syrup (mix simmering rose petals with sugar and water)

1/2 cup of brandy

1 cup of chopped fruit (such as strawberries, peaches, and oranges)

Preparation:

To make a Rose Petal Sangria, combine 1 bottle of red wine, 1/2 cup of rose syrup (made by simmering rose petals with sugar and water), 1/2 cup of brandy, and 1 cup of chopped fruit (such as strawberries, peaches, and oranges) in a pitcher. Stir well and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. Serve in glasses over ice and garnish with a few fresh rose petals.

Coconut Curry Gimlet

A gimlet is traditionally made with gin and lime juice but you can give this drink a tropical twist by infusing lime leaf and adding coconut. Coconut is often used in Indian cuisine, and when paired with gin, makes for a unique and flavourful cocktail when combined in a Coconut Curry Gimlet.

Ingredients:

60ml of gin

2 tbsp of coconut curry syrup (mixing coconut milk, curry powder, and sugar)

2 tbsp of lime juice

Preparation:

To make it, combine 60ml of gin, 2 tbsp of coconut curry syrup that can be made by simmering coconut milk, curry powder, and sugar and 2 tbsp of lime juice in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a slice of fresh lime.

It’s not possible to end a Holi celebration without a mish-mash of colour and dash-of-crazy cocktails. These Indian-inspired cocktails are super easy to make and only need a few steps for it, so make sure to add some extra cheer and excitement to your Holi celebration. Enjoy responsibly and have a happy and colourful Holi.

