HOLI 2023: Holi is a vibrant festival that is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm across India. People come together to celebrate the day with their loved ones with dance, songs and a variety of delicious foods. Sweets like gujiyas and drinks like Thandai are specially prepared on the occasion of Holi. Sharing delicious foods with friends, relatives and neighbours, while celebrating the festival in social gatherings, is a common practice on this occasion. On this day those who are calorie conscious and diabetic refrain from indulging in food due to health reasons.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2023: Best 50 SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Wishes in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi

Advertisement

As we all are gearing up for Holi celebrations on March 8, the diabetic individuals should not be left behind. They may not take all the sweets or snacks prepared on Holi, but there are many healthy options available to enjoy the day without compromising their health.

Many sweet dishes can also be prepared for diabetics individuals on the occasion of Holi. Here are a few diabetic-friendly food items you can prepare this Holi:

Fruit Salad

A bowl of fruit salad is an excellent option for individuals with diabetes. Fruits like strawberries, kiwis, oranges, apples, and grapes are low in sugar and high in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. You can also add a dollop of low-fat yogurt or honey to enhance the flavour. Oats and Apple Kheer

Kheer is a traditional Indian dessert made of rice, milk, and sugar. However, for people with diabetes, this can be a problem due to the high sugar content. A healthier alternative is the Oats and Apple Kheer. It is made with oats, grated apples, and low-fat milk, flavoured with cardamom and cinnamon. This dessert is rich in fibre, protein, and essential nutrients and is perfect for a guilt-free indulgence. Ragi Laddoo

Ragi or Finger Millet is a nutrient-dense grain that is a great source of fibre, protein, and calcium. Ragi Laddoo is a popular Indian sweet made with ragi flour, jaggery, and ghee. This dessert is not only delicious but also has a low glycemic index, making it an ideal choice for people with diabetes. Sugar-Free Besan Laddoo

Every household’s favourite treat is the besan laddoo. When it comes to traditional sweets, they are distinctive treats. For all the laddoo addicts, who are diabetic or health-conscious, sugar-free besan laddoo is can be an alternative option to consume this Holi. Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds are high in fibre, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Chia seed pudding is a simple and easy-to-make dessert that requires just a few ingredients. You can mix chia seeds, almond milk, vanilla extract, and a natural sweetener like stevia or honey to make this dessert. You can also add toppings like fresh fruits, nuts, or shredded coconut for added flavour. Dark Chocolate Truffles

Dark chocolate is an excellent source of antioxidants and contain lower sugar than milk chocolate. You can make dark chocolate truffles with cocoa powder, almond flour, and natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. These truffles are not only delicious but also provide several health benefits.

Diabetes should not stop anyone from enjoying the festive season. With a little creativity, individuals with diabetes can indulge in a variety of diabetic-friendly desserts that are both delicious and healthy. So, go ahead and enjoy the festival of colours with these guilt-free desserts!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here