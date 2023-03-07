Holi 2023: 6 Homemade Detox Drinks That Can Do Wonders Post Celebrations

HOLI 2023: Let us agree, Holi celebrations are incomplete without yumilicious fried snacks and an array of sweets. Oh and not to miss the bhang and thandai. Consuming these delights can leave you feeling lethargic and bloated. In such a situation, recovery agents aka detox drinks come to our rescue. They can do wonders in eliminating toxins from the body along with improving overall health.

Detox drinks are usually prepared with natural ingredients such as fruits, vegetables and herbs, which boast detoxifying properties. Some other health benefits of these drinks include boosting the immune system, improving digestion, hydrating the body and providing essential nutrients and antioxidants.

We have handpicked 6 popular detox drinks that can help you rejuvenate after the hectic Holi celebrations:

Cucumber and Mint Detox Water

The first detox is prepared by pairing sliced cucumber with fresh mint leaves. Add them to a jug of water and leave it to infuse for a few hours. And, a refreshing and hydrating drink will be ready. Cucumbers are rich in water and electrolytes, which can restore lost fluids and minerals, while mint has a cooling effect that can help in soothing inflammation. Carrot and Ginger Juice

Carrot and ginger juice is the perfect pick to counteract the effects of overindulgence, as well as to restore the body’s balance. Carrots are a great source of Vitamin A, essential for maintaining healthy skin, eyesight and immune function. They also contain high levels of antioxidants and fiber, which can help remove toxins and other waste from the body. Ginger, on the other hand, is known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. It can help soothe your stomach and improve digestion, reducing bloating and gas. Pomegranate juice

This nourishing beverage is loaded with nutrient-rich ingredients such as beetroot and aloe vera leaves, which offer a delightful and healthy experience. Pomegranate juice is widely recognised as a potent cleanser and a popular detox beverage. Detox Haldi Tea

Not a fan of cold or fruity beverages? You can always turn to a comforting cup of hot detox haldi tea. You just need five minutes. The health benefits associated with turmeric, including immunity-boosting abilities, need no introduction. You can also include some grated ginger to give it a slightly bitter flavour. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a natural electrolyte and can help replenish your body after a long day of Holi celebrations. It is also a great source of potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure and reduce bloating. Green Tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants that help eliminate harmful toxins from the body. Drink 2-3 cups of green tea every day to boost your metabolism and detoxification.

