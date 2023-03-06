Holi 2023: Celebrate Holi with a twist – American Whiskey and Indian Food Pairing

As the Holi festival draws near, we have an exciting new way for you to celebrate this festive occasion - by pairing American whiskey with Indian cuisine.

Known for its delicious food, lively music, and celebration of good over evil, why not add a unique twist to your festivities by exploring the delicious and diverse flavours of American whiskey and Indian food pairings?

Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager, Brown-Forman has curated a list of American whiskies that perfectly complement the spicy and aromatic flavours of Indian cuisine. From the sweetness of bourbon to the smokiness of Tennessee whiskey, each pairing will create a new and exciting taste experience for you and your guests.

Some of the suggested pairings include:

Advertisement

A unique and flavourful pairing

Dahi Bhalla and Aloo Ki Tikki with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple is a unique and flavourful pairing that combines the savoury taste of Indian street food with the sweetness of the Tennessee Apple whiskey. The sweetness and crisp apple flavour of the whiskey complements the tangy and creamy taste of dahi bhalla, while the whiskey’s caramel and vanilla notes balance the spiciness of aloo ki tikki. The combination of the two creates a unique and refreshing taste experience that is perfect for Holi. To enjoy this pairing, simply pour a glass of the Tennessee Apple whiskey and take a bite of dahi bhalla or aloo ki tikki, allowing the flavours to blend together on your palate. You can also serve the whiskey over ice with a slice of apple as a garnish to enhance the fruity notes of the whiskey.

A delicious and flavourful combination

Amritsari Fish Tikka with Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey is a delicious and flavourful combination that brings together the rich and spicy taste of Indian cuisine with the smoky and smooth flavour of the Tennessee Whiskey. When paired with a glass of the Whiskey, the smoky notes of the whiskey perfectly complement the spicy and bold flavours of the fish. To enjoy this pairing this Holi, take a bite of the Amritsari Fish Tikka and savour the spicy and tangy flavours, followed by a sip of the whiskey, which will bring out the smoky and sweet undertones of the whiskey. This pairing is perfect for a Holi party, and it is sure to impress your guests with its unique and flavourful combination.

A perfect blend

Advertisement

Lucknowi Galouti Kebab with Woodford Reserve pairing is a perfect blend of the rich and aromatic flavours of Lucknow’s world-famous Galouti Kebab and the smooth and rich notes of the bourbon. Galouti Kebabs are made from minced meat that is marinated with a blend of aromatic spices and herbs and then cooked over a grill until it is tender and juicy. When paired with the bourbon, the caramel and toffee notes of the bourbon complement the rich and spicy flavours of the Galouti Kebab. To enjoy this pairing, take a bite of the Lucknowi Galouti Kebab and savor its rich and bold flavors, followed by a sip of the bourbon, which will bring out the sweet and fresh undertones of the whiskey.

Not only will these pairings add an element of surprise to your Holi celebrations, but they also make for great conversation starters among friends and family. Always remember to drink responsibly and in moderation, and to pair whiskey with food that you enjoy.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here