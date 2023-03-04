Holi, the festival of colors, is a joyous occasion celebrated in India and across the world. It marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. One of the key features of Holi is the food, which is an integral part of the celebrations. Holi recipes are as colorful and vibrant as the festival itself, with a wide range of sweet and savory dishes.

From traditional sweets like gujiya and peda to savory snacks like chaat and dahi bhalla, Holi recipes offer something for everyone. Many of these dishes are easy to make at home and can be customized to suit individual tastes. Let’s explore some of the most popular Holi recipes, and how to prepare them. Whether you’re looking to celebrate Holi in the traditional way or just want to enjoy some delicious food, these recipes are sure to add colour and flavour to your festivities.

Thandai Recipe By Anardana

Thandai is a popular Indian drink that is traditionally consumed during the festival of Holi. It is a refreshing, sweet, and nutty drink that is perfect for celebrating the occasion.

Ingredients:

1 cup almonds

1/2 cup cashews

1/2 cup pistachios

1/4 cup melon seeds

1/4 cup poppy seeds

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/2 tsp fennel seeds

1/4 tsp black pepper

4 cups milk

Saffron strands (optional)

Rose petals (optional)

Method

Soak the almonds, cashews, pistachios, melon seeds, and poppy seeds in water for about 3-4 hours or overnight.

Drain the water and grind the soaked nuts and seeds into a fine paste. You can use a blender or a food processor for this.

Add the sugar, cardamom powder, fennel seeds, and black pepper to the nut paste and mix well.

Slowly add the milk while stirring continuously to ensure that there are no lumps.

Strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer or a cheesecloth to remove any coarse particles.

Chill the thandai in the refrigerator for at least 1-2 hours.

Serve the thandai chilled and garnish with saffron strands and rose petals if desired.

Enjoy your homemade thandai and have a happy Holi

Khandavi chaat recipe by Verandaah

Ingredients:

2 cup gram flour

Half tea spoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon chopped green chilli

1 tablespoon white sesame seed

Half tablespoon mustard seed

2 table spoon refined oil

1 sprig curry leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method:

Take a mixing bowl. Add gram flour, turmeric powder, green chilli, lemon juice, salt and make a batter out of it.

Take a pan and put it on a slow gas range.

Add one and half cup of water to the pan and boil it.

To this boiling water add the above gram flour mixture and cook well.

Pour this mixture on a hard flat surface and spread into a thin sheet.

Cut and roll this sheet into small bite size khandvi’s.

Meanwhile take a pan and put it on gas range and heat it. Pour some refined oil in the pan.

Once the oil is heated add curry leaves, sesame seed, mustard seed and salt for the tampering.

Pour the tampering on top of khandvis.

Serve with the chaat.

LIIT Thandai recipe by The Drunken Botanist

Ingredients

30ml vodka

30ml bacardi

30ml tequila

30ml gin

30ml thandai syrup

60ml milk

10gm pista flakes

Method

Shake all ingredients with loads of ice and garnish with pista flakes

Dal kachodi recipe by NH44

100 gm Urad dal

15gms Fennel seeds

Salt to taste

2gms Hing

8gms Dhaniya

6gms Dry mango

6gms Powdered sugar

10gm Red chilli PDR

1.5litres oil for frying

5gms cumin seeds

Method

Kneed the refined flour by adding 200 gm oil and luke warm water to it. The dough should be like roti and rest it for 30 mins

Take the overnight soaked urad dal make a coursed paste of it in a mixy

Add 30 ml oil in a kadahi when oil is heated add hing, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, saute well, then add coursed lentil mix well and add powdered masala to it

Add sugar and salt and saute till the mix is perfectly cooked, at last add dry mango powder and keep aside and let the mixture cool

Take the dough and cut the small ball from it, stuff the lentil mix and keep aside

Heat the oil temperature should be low approximately 100 degree

Take the stuff ball put in the centre of your palm with other hand flat it and with the help of thumb press from the centre and fry them in the oil till golden brown

Serve hot with chutney

Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Gujiya by Awshad

Ingredients

4 cup flour

One and half cup ghee

1/4 cup water

1 cup sugar

200 grams khoya

3-4 drops of CBD oil

1 teaspoon almonds

1/4 cup semolina

1 tablespoon green cardamom

Method

Make dough by mixing ghee and flour following which add water and knead well to soften it. Then, cover it with a wet muslin cloth for 60 minutes.

Fry khoya and semolina till the colour of it changes slightly golden and keep aside to cool. Add sugar, green cardamom and almonds to the cooled khoya and mix well.

To give the shape of gujiya, make small balls of the dough and roll them. Then, put 1 and 1/2 tsp of the filling and fold. Seal the edges with wet fingers.

Last but not the least, add enough ghee in the deep-frying pan to fry the gujiyas. Add gujiyas to the boiling oil and deep fry on a medium flame. Fry it till the colour on all sides gets golden brown. Then, add 4-5 drops of CBD oil to each cooled gujiya.

Cream Cheese & Hazelnut Stuffed Gujiya by Chef Bhumika Bhurani for Cremeitalia

Ingredients

1/2 cup Flour

1/2 tbsp Ghee

Pinch of Salt

Water (as required to form a soft dough)

1/4th cup Cremeitalia Mascarpone

1 tbsp Castor Sugar

1/2 tbsp chopped Pistachios

1/4th tsp Thandai Powder

Oil for frying

Method

Add flour ghee and salt to a bowl. Mix well to form a sandy texture. Add water to form a soft dough. Rest the dough for 15 mins.

Add Mascarpone, sugar, pistachios and Thandai Powder to a bowl. Mix well until the sugar melts.

Roll out the dough into a circle and add a dollop of filling in the centre. Close the dough forming a semi circle. Make sure to tap out any air bubbles.

Pinch and fold the corners to form a seal at the edges as shown in the video.

Chill the formed gujiyas for 15 mins.

Fry in hot oil on medium to high flame.

