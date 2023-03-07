HOLI 2023: Holi, known as the festival of colours, is one of the widely celebrated occasions across India. This year, Holi festival is being celebrated on some part of India, including Maharashtra, today. Rest of the country will celebrate the festival of colours on March 8. On the Holi day people smear each other with colorful powder, splash coloured water, and dance to the beat of drums. Most of the colours, sold in the market during Holi, contain harmful chemicals that can cause health issues including skin and eye infections. Children are at higher risk of such infections from chemical colours.

To avoid the harmful effects of chemical colours the adoption of natural colours has increased since the last few years. Natural colours are safe for children and they can enjoy Holi without much risk to their health.

It’s a common perception that natural colours are costly compared to regular colours available in the market. But, this Holi you can make natural colours for kids at home as well.

Homemade Holi colours are not only natural and eco-friendly, but they are also safe to use, inexpensive, and easy to make. You can also involve your kids to use their creativity to experiment with various natural ingredients and create their unique colours.

Here is the step-by-step guide on how to make Holi colours at home with natural ingredients.

Red Colour

Ingredients:

Red Sandalwood Powder

Beetroot

Petals of red roses and hibiscus flower

Pomegranate peel

Method:

Boil Beetroots or Beetroot peels, red rose petals, hibiscus flowers and Pomegranate peels together in a pot and boil with water on medium to slow flame.

You can add 2 tablespoons of Red Sandalwood Powder Reduce the concoction to a concentrated liquid Keep stirring until you get a smooth and even mixture. Add more water if required to adjust the consistency. After boiling for 15-20 minutes, let the mixture sit for an hour or two. Drain the liquid and you can grind the ingredients to a paste and mix it to the strained water. Now your concentrated red colour is ready. You can mix it with water and enjoy Holi.

Orange Colour

Ingredients:

Dried Marigold Flowers

Turmeric Powder

Water

Method:

Take a handful of dried marigold flowers and grind them into a fine powder using a mixer. Add 1-2 teaspoons of turmeric powder to the marigold powder and mix well. Add a little water to the mixture and stir well to form a paste. Slowly add more water to the mixture until it reaches a liquid consistency. Strain the mixture through a strainer to remove any lumps or solid particles. Transfer the liquid to a bowl or tray and allow it to dry completely in the sun.

Once dry, use a spoon to break down any lumps and store the orange Holi colour in an airtight container.

Blue Colour

Ingredients:

Indigo Powder

Jacaranda flowers

Water

Method:

You can get natural Indigo powder available in the market and mix it with rice flour or arrowroot powder to make a dry colour. When boiled with water indigo powder leaves a rich natural blue colour. You can use this concentrated liquid for water colours. Jacaranda flowers give a rich blue colour when boiled with water. For a liquid colour, boil the flower petals with water and reduce it to a concentrated mix. It can be added to water for playing Holi. Dry Jacaranda flowers and grind it to a fine powder. Sieve it and mix with rice powder or arrowroot powder to prepare dry blue colour.

Green Colour

Ingredients

Spinach leaves

Turmeric powder

Flour

Water

Method

Wash and clean the spinach leaves and blend them in a mixer with water. Strain the mixture to get a smooth liquid and you can add a pinch of turmeric to enhance the colour. This can be used as liquid colour for Holi. You can even use the paste of Gulmohar tree leaves for this. To prepare the dry green colour, mix Henna with rice flour or arrowroot powder.

Yellow Colour

Ingredients

Turmeric powder

Besan (gram flour)

Dried Marigold flower petals (optional)

Method

Take 2 cups of besan and 1 cup of turmeric powder in a bowl. Mix them well. You can add the powder of dried marigold flower petals to enhance colour. The colours may not be as vibrant or long-lasting as the chemical Holi colours available in the market. Always use organic and skin-friendly ingredients while making colours at home.

