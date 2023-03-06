HOLI 2023: The festival of colours and joy is almost here. Holi will be celebrated across India on March 8. The country is gearing up to celebrate this vibrant and extravagant occasion with all traditional fervour. Holi is one occasion when you put your mundane life to a pause and make the most of the festival by meeting up with friends and relatives. The festival is known for community celebrations and is best enjoyed in social gatherings.

It is said that playing with colours and meeting people have a happy and therapeutic effect on us. Positive emotions are linked to better social circles, healthy relationships, academic as well as professional success, and most importantly, a better sense of self-esteem. Holi is one such occasion, which brings all these mental health benefits for those who play with colours, according to Dr Prerna Kohli, a Gurugram based psychologist.

Here are a few ways the bright colours of Holi help to boost mental health:

Helps in reducing stress

The many hues of gulaal along with the cheery ambience help bring down stress levels. Meeting your dear ones, making new friends, and dancing to upbeat music can help in reducing anxiety and elevating your mood. Slow down, and let yourself enjoy the texture of the colours, the taste of the food, and the rhythm of the music. Improves mood

It’s not only the colours but the vibe of the festival that has the power to brighten up the mood. People splashing coloured water, dancing and enjoying music will make you feel better. Social Interaction

Holi is the day when your friends and relatives come over to your place to play with colours. This creates an opportunity for interaction. Generally, neighbours also come over and all this sparks conversations, which can help you get to know each other better. This occasion also helps children to improve their social skills. Bonding time

The festival of colours is a great time to bond with your family. From sharing gujiyas to putting colours on each other, the pranks and the laughter will help you feel grounded and more connected with them. Happy Hormones

Do you know what makes Holi a happy occasion? Playing with colours, indulging in sweets and eating a delicious meal together produce happy hormones that make you feel better. Colour Therapy

The vibrant colours used during Holi have a therapeutic effect on our minds and mood. These different colours are known to evoke various emotions ranging from energetic vibes to being productive or creative.

This Holi, bring out the colours and let them boost your mental health.

