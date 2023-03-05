The joyous and vibrant festival of colours is here. Holi is a festival celebrated across India. It’s all about splashing and smearing colours on each other, enjoying yummy festive foods and dancing to loud music. Though Holi is a fun and joyful time for us humans, it’s extremely stressful for our fur buddies. Dr Lalit Kenjale Veterinary Officer, Wiggles explains how can Holi colours be harmful for your pets and their effects on them.

Gastrointestinal issues

Heavy metals like lead, mercury and chromium are present in the synthetic colors that are used during Holi. These heavy metals are extremely harmful for your furry buddies’ health. Cats and dogs have a habit of licking their paws and fur, this may lead to them ingesting colours which may lead to diarrhea, loss of appetite and vomiting. Colours may also cause damage to their various organs like kidneys and liver.

Respiratory issues

Pets may suffer from respiratory issues due to inhalation of colours during Holi. Pets can suffer from sneezing, coughing, breathing difficulty and respiratory infections due to inhalation of Holi colors which enter the nose and lungs. Pets suffering from pre-existing respiratory issues like asthma are at risk of complications.

Stress and anxiety

Loud music and firecrackers are a part of Holi celebrations across the country. These loud noises and unfamiliar faces make pets feel insecure and frightened. Its advised to make a calm and quiet place for them to avoid stress and anxiety.

Eye issues

Corneal ulcers and scratching of eyes can be caused due to colour allergies. Use of colour filled balloons can cause permanent loss of vision in pets.

Festivals can be a stressful time for the pets and taking care of them is the prime responsibility of pet parents. Using organic natural colours will eliminate the risks that pets are exposed to but won’t reduce the fun factor in the celebrations. If you observe any of the mentioned health issues, take your pet to a vet immediately.

