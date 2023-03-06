Holi, which involves the flinging of coloured powder and water balloons, is regarded as the most vibrant festival in India. Although the Hindu festival of colours has its roots in South Asia, Holi celebrations are now held all over the globe, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries.

On the day of Holi, people toss the coloured powder into the air and splash it on others, turning entire streets and towns red, green, and yellow. Each colour has a distinct significance. In joy, people also sputter water on one another. Families get together for festive feasts later in the day. Giving out candy to friends and coworkers is another custom.

But do you know, astrology suggests that first Holi colours should be applied to deities and then splutter on others. Remember if you are following this practice then there are different colours you should apply to gods.

One should offer Lord Sri Krishna a yellow-coloured gulal on the day of Holi. Devotees should also present fruits and treats to the deities. Indian astrology claim that if one does this, their life will be filled with affection and happiness. One should also present Radha-Rani with a red or pink-coloured gulal at the same moment.

The devotees should give Lord Shiva a blue-coloured gulal. One should also include his favourite bhasm in the offering. According to an epic, if one performs this on the day of Holi, Bholenath will grant all of their wishes.

Along with the bhog of yellow-coloured treats, Lord Sri Ram should also receive a yellow-coloured gulal. It’s said that doing this makes living happier. Red-coloured gulal should be offered to Mother Sita.

On the day of Holi, sindoor and orange-coloured gulal should be applied to Bhagwan Ganesh, the pratham pujya. After that, he ought to be honoured, and someone ought to give him modak.

On the day of Holi, gulal of the colour red should be given to Maa Durga, Maa Lakshmi, and Hanumaan ji. Maa Baglamukhi prefers the colour yellow, so on the occasion of Holi.

Since Lord Suryadev prefers the hue red, one should use red gulal and wish him a happy Holi.

Lord Shani Dev should pray for Holi by using black paint because he enjoys the colour.

