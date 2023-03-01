Holi 2023: Lord Krishna’s Connection to the Festival of Colours

HOLI 2023: Indian festivals are closely related to the myriad folktales and fables that make up the rich Indian history and heritage. With every festival that is celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm is attached a story that establishes the advent of that particular festival. For instance, the festival of Diwali is associated with the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom Ayodhya.

An equally vibrant festival is the one that is touted as the festival of colours and is celebrated in India, Nepal, and areas that have the Hindu diaspora living there. Holi marks the beginning of the spring season in the country and is played with immense enthusiasm. Aligned with Vibgyor are the people and their hands as they smear ‘Gulaal’ on each other’s faces. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 8.

There are a bunch of mythological tales that explain the emergence of this country-wide celebrated festival. Among the fables is one that is closely associated with Lord Krishna’s love for Radha. According to the tale, Lord Krishna was of a dark complexion, due to which, he used to frequently complain about it to his mother Yashoda.

In addition to that, it has been said that Lord Krishna used to worry about his complexion as Radha was very fair, and Krishna used to be anxious if Radha would accept him despite the contrast in their complexion. Once, Yashoda, playfully suggested that Lord Krishna should smear Radha’s face with colours so that the difference in their complexion no longer exists. Intrigued by the idea mother Yashoda gave, Lord Krishna followed suit and smeared Radha’s face with colours.

This kick-started the country-wide festival. On the day of Holi, people colour the faces of their friends, family, and others alike with multiple colours. The essence of the festival signifies Krishna’s playful personality, and thus, many pranks are also played during the festival of Holi.

It is believed that on the day of Holi, nothing but love and harmony is spread into the air, and the colours also represent the positivity that Holi stands for.

