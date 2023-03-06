Holi 2023: Lucky Colour You Should Wear Based on Your Zodiac Sign

HOLI 2023: Holi, the festival of colours, is a widely celebrated Hindu festival that marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It is a time when people dance, sing, and enjoy a feast with family and friends. Well, did you know each zodiac sign has specific characteristics that influence their behaviour and preferences?

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2023: Best 50 SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Wishes in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi

As such, the colours you choose to wear on Holi may vary according to your zodiac sign. Here are the colours that are best suited for each zodiac sign during this vibrant and joyful festival. Check out yours.

Advertisement

Aries

As per Drik Panchang, people born under the zodiac sign Aries are known for their energetic and dynamic nature. They are known for their courage, determination, and enthusiasm. Therefore, when it comes to celebrating Holi, they prefer to do it with great enthusiasm and vigour. For people with the zodiac sign Aries, wearing Red colour on Holi can be a perfect choice. The colour red is associated with Mars, the ruling planet of Aries, and represents energy, passion, and strength. Wearing red on this festive occasion can boost their confidence and add an extra element of excitement to their celebrations. Taurus

Taurus people are known for their practical and reliable nature. They are also known to be sensual beings who appreciate beauty and aesthetics in their surroundings. When it comes to choosing colours to wear on Holi, it is believed that Taurus individuals are likely to be drawn to white. White is a colour that symbolizes purity, peace, and serenity. For Taurus individuals, who value simplicity and elegance, white can be a great colour choice for Holi. Gemini

Yellow represents spring, new beginnings, and happiness. It is also believed to be the colour of the god Vishnu, who is worshipped during the festival. Gemini individuals may be drawn to wearing yellow during Holi because of its association with communication, intellectualism, and socialization. Yellow is a bright and cheerful colour that can help them express their playful and social nature. In addition to its cultural and symbolic associations, yellow also has psychological effects that may appeal to Gemini individuals. Cancer

Cancer, as a water sign, is known for its emotional sensitivity, intuition, and nurturing nature. Regarding Holi, the festival of colours, Cancerians may feel drawn to wearing milky white attire. White is a calming and purifying colour, which can help Cancerians feel more grounded and centred amidst the chaotic energy of Holi. It is also a symbol of new beginnings and purity, which aligns well with Cancer’s desire for emotional renewal and healing. Leo

As a fire sign ruled by the Sun, Leo is known for their bold and radiant personality. They love to shine and be the center of attention, and what better way to do that than by wearing the colour gold on Holi, the festival of colours? Gold is a colour that represents wealth, luxury, and success, all of which are important to a Leo. They are natural leaders and have a strong desire to be respected and admired by others. Wearing gold on Holi can help them feel confident and empowered, and it can also make them stand out in a crowd. Virgo

Virgos, born between August 23 and September 22, are known for their practicality, attention to detail, and love for order and cleanliness. While they may not be the most spontaneous or outgoing of the zodiac signs, they do have a keen eye for aesthetics and a love for natural beauty. Green , in particular, is a colour that resonates strongly with Virgos. It represents growth, renewal, and prosperity, all values that are important to the practical and hardworking Virgo. It also symbolizes balance and harmony, which are key traits of this zodiac sign. Libra

Libra, as an astrological sign, is known for its sense of balance, harmony, and fairness. They are also said to have a strong appreciation for beauty and aesthetics, which may lead them to have a particular affinity for the colour white . When it comes to Holi, a Hindu festival of colours, it is traditionally celebrated by throwing brightly coloured powders and dyes at each other. However, there are some who choose to wear white clothing to symbolize purity, new beginnings, and the washing away of past sins. Scorpio

Scorpios are known for their passionate and intense nature, and this can be reflected in their choice of colours. When it comes to Holi, the festival of colours, Scorpios may choose to wear red, which is a colour that represents energy, power, and passion. Red is a bold and vibrant colour that can evoke strong emotions, making it a perfect choice for Scorpios who are known for their intense personalities. Scorpios may also appreciate the symbolism of red, as it represents love, desire, and the pursuit of one’s goals. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the zodiac sign symbolized by the Archer, is known for its adventurous and free-spirited nature. As a fire sign, they are passionate and energetic and are often drawn to bold and vibrant colours that reflect their personality. When it comes to Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, Sagittarians may be drawn to the colour yellow . Yellow is a bright and joyful colour, associated with happiness, optimism, and positivity - all traits that Sagittarians value and embody. Capricorn

As for Capricorn, individuals born under this zodiac sign are known for their practicality, ambition, and discipline. While they may not be the first to jump into a playful activity like Holi, they can certainly appreciate the symbolism of the festival and the joy it brings. If a Capricorn chooses to participate in Holi, they may opt to wear cyan as a nod to the festival’s themes of renewal and balance. Aquarius

As an Aquarius, you are known for your independent and innovative nature. You are always seeking new experiences and are not afraid to go against the norm. This Holi, the colour that would best suit your zodiac sign is cyan. Cyan is a cool, refreshing color that represents a sense of calmness and tranquillity. As an air sign, Aquarians tend to be logical and intellectual, and cyan’s calming effect can help balance out the intensity of your thoughts and ideas. Pisces

As a water sign, Pisces is known for its emotional depth and sensitivity. They are often dreamy and imaginative, and they have a great appreciation for beauty and art. When it comes to the festival of Holi, Pisces may be drawn to the colour yellow. Yellow is a bright and cheerful colour often associated with happiness, optimism, and positivity. It is also the sun’s colour, representing vitality and life.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here