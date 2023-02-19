Holi 2023: Mathura To Udaipur; Celebrate A Memorable Holi At These Destinations In India

Holi is one of the most popular and joyous festivals in India celebrated with great enthusiasm by people of all age groups. This vibrant festival is commonly known as the “Festival of Colors" and marks the victory of good over evil. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8, and it’s the perfect time to explore the colourful and diverse country of India. Holi is a festival that brings people together, promotes harmony, and spreads joy and happiness across the country. Hence, this Holi 2023, head to these places in India to have a joyous celebration.

Mathura and Vrindavan

Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh are the birthplaces of Lord Krishna, and Holi is celebrated with great fervour here. The week-long celebrations start with Lathmar Holi in Barsana, where women playfully hit men with sticks and it’s a fun and colourful spectacle to witness.

Jaipur

Grand Holi celebrations are conducted in Rajasthan’s Pink City of Jaipur. The city comes alive with music, dance, and colours and you can see locals and tourists alike drenched in colour.

Udaipur

Udaipur is a beautiful city in Rajasthan that celebrates Holi in a royal manner. The Mewar Royal family organizes a grand procession, which starts from the royal residence and ends at the Manek Chowk. The procession is accompanied by decorated elephants, horses, and camels, and the entire city is immersed in colours.

Delhi

The capital city of Delhi celebrates Holi in its own unique way. The Holi Cow festival, which is held in the city every year, is a must-visit for anyone who wants to experience the festival in a modern and trendy way. The festival features music, dance, food, and of course, colours.

Agra

Agra is one of the best places to celebrate Holi. Besides the renowned Taj Mahal, Agra also hosts magnificent Holi celebrations every year. Holi is celebrated here with great gusto and vigour by playing with vibrant colours, eating delectable food and sweets, downing glasses of thandai and dancing to upbeat music.

In conclusion, Holi is a festival that truly showcases the diversity and vibrancy of India. So, pack your bags, grab some colours, and head to one of these places to experience the magic of Holi in 2023.

