Holi 2023: The Perfect Colour For Luck and Prosperity Based on Your Zodiac Sign

HOLI 2023: One of the biggest festivals in India, Holi is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm. The festival of colours signifies the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. What better time than this to also welcome some luck and prosperity into your life? According to astrology, each zodiac sign is associated with specific colours that can enhance positive energy and bring good luck and prosperity to the individual.

During Holi, people play with coloured powders. It is the perfect time to pick the colours that work best for your zodiac sign and tap into the power of your zodiac sign and attract positive vibrations and blessings. Here are the colours you should pick to turn a fun day with gulal into a powerful way to attract positive energy and good luck in your life.

Aries

This Holi try to get your hands on that Red and Pink gulal if you are the first sign of the zodiac chart. These colours represent passion, energy, and vitality. Aries who is ruled by Mars is known to be bold, pioneering, and courageous. All of which are perfectly represented by these colours. Taurus

Green and Yellow are your new best friend at this Festival of Colour. A symbol of growth, stability, and prosperity, Taurians who value security and stability above all else are sure to feel these colours are perfect for them. Gemini

The third sign of the zodiac chart should go for Orange and Yellow gulal. These colors represent communication, creativity, and intelligence. A great fit for the quick-witted, excitable, and inquisitive air sign. Cancer

Blue and Green are colours that symbolise inspiration, wisdom, and emotional depth, which are the core values of the Cancer zodiac sign that is ruled by the Moon. After all, Cancerians are known for their sensitive, emotional, and receptive nature. Leo

The creative, enthusiastic, and dramatic Leos are known to live their life to the fullest. What better than Yellow and Red gulal can fill their Holi with colours? These colours are bound to represent leadership, creativity, and strength, which are synonyms for Leos. Virgo

This mutable Earth sign is all about its practical, hardworking, and analytical energy. This Holi, surprise the Virgos in your life with Green and Blue gulal. These colours symbolize healing, purity, and stability, which are the core values of this zodiac sign. Libra

With a natural tendency to surround themselves with beauty, the charming, social, and diplomatic Libras are ruled by Venus. Pink and Blue are two colors that represent love, harmony, and balance. A perfect fit for any Libra. Scorpio

All the Scorpios out there can channel their inner intense, passionate, and dominating nature with the powerful combination of Red and Black gulal. These colors symbolize passion, power, and intensity, a perfect color combo for the zodiac ruled by Pluto and Mars. Sagittarius

Yellow and Orange represent optimism, adventure, and wisdom. What better color can there be for the adventurous, spontaneous, and optimistic Fire sign? Channel your inner cheerful energy this Holi with gulals as vibrant as you. Capricorn

Brown and Dark green are two colors that perfectly symbolize stability, responsibility, and practicality. The hardworking, career-focused, and ambitious Earth signs will love a touch of this earthy gulal combo. Aquarius

Channel some independence, innovation, and individuality with the combination of Blue and Green for your gulal picks. The intellectual, independent, and contemplative Aquarius is going to love standing out with these vibrant shades on them. Pisces

Go for Turquoise and Purple if you want to make your Holi extra lucky. These old souls of the zodiac known to be ruled by Neptune and Jupiter embody the traits that these colors symbolize. That is spirituality, creativity, and sensitivity.

