Holi is just around the corner, and we all can’t wait to relish having a toothsome of delectable gujiyas, gulab jamuns, mithai and laddoos. We mostly prepare these delicious sweets at home. On the other hand, the use of dry fruits is common in all sweets. More dry fruits are used in preparing mewa gujiyas and thandai. Adding dry fruits not only doubles the taste of the food, but these are also rich in nutrients and are beneficial for our health.

But having fake dry fruits can also harm our health. During the Holi festival time, fake and adulterated sweets and dry fruits are available in the markets. So, if you are going to buy these, let us tell you some easy ways and tips to identify real and fake dry fruits.

Check the colour and taste

There is a lot of difference found in the colour and taste of real and fake dry fruits. The colour of fake dry fruits is dark as compared to real dry fruits and when you eat fake dry fruits, it has a bitter taste. So, by figuring out the colour and taste, you can identify real and fake dry fruits.

Figs and pistachios

While buying figs (anjeer) and pistachios, you can check these by chewing them. Real pistachios and figs are soft to eat. On the other hand, when figs or pistachios are very hard, then you must know that it is fake.

Tips to buy almonds

To make almonds look real, some people do colour coating on them. To check whether it is fake or real, when you buy almonds, rub them with your hands, and if the saffron colour leaves, then understand that these are adulterated almonds.

When buying cashews

You can identify fake and real cashews by their smell and colour. White and beige-coloured cashews are completely pure. On the other hand, when there is a smell of oil or yellowness, you can easily know that cashews are fake.

Tips to buy walnuts

The kernel of real walnuts is light brown or golden. The fake and adulterated walnut looks dark brown.

When buying raisins

Sugar is added to artificial raisins to bring sweetness. So, if you see a drop of water or moisture on raisins, then understand that it is fake. Rubbing fake raisins on your hands leaves a yellowish colour on your skin. Apart from this, the smell of sulfur also comes from smelling fake raisins.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these)

